Rams agree to terms with receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have added another Pro Bowl talent to the mix.

Ten days after trading for outside linebacker Von Miller, the Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿

Beckham, 29, most recently was with the Browns, where he tallied 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games.

Including the five seasons he spent with the Giants at the beginning of his NFL career, the former 2014 first-round pick has amassed 504 receptions for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns in 88 career games through eight NFL seasons.