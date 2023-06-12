Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams agree to terms with WR Demarcus Robinson 

Jun 12, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – More than a week after making an addition to their wide receiver room, the Los Angeles Rams apparently weren't done.

L.A. on Monday agreed to terms with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, adding another veteran into the mix.

Robinson, 28, most recently played for the Ravens, recording 48 receptions for 458 receiving yards and two touchdowns while playing in all 17 of Baltimore's regular season games, making five starts. He also had two receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown in their 24-17 wild card playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The eight-year pro spent his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he logged 145 catches for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns across 97 games (42 starts) during that span.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Robinson originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016.

