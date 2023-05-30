Rams agree to terms with WR Tyler Johnson

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – There's a new addition to the Rams' wide receiver room, as Los Angeles on Tuesday agreed to terms with wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

Johnson, 24, originally entered the NFL as a 2020 fifth-round draft pick by the Buccaneers out of the University of Minnesota (161st overall). He recorded 48 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns across 31 games (six starts) in two seasons in Tampa Bay before being acquired via waivers by the Houston Texans on August 31, 2022.

Johnson played in two games with Houston before being released in late October, then returned to Buccaneers after they signed him to their practice squad on October 31, 2022. He spent the remainder of the 2022 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Johnson most recently was with the Las Vegas Raiders, who signed him to a reserve future contract on Jan. 23 before waiving him on May 15.