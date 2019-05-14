Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams announce signing of 22 undrafted free agents 

May 14, 2019 at 01:20 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

At the start of the week, the Rams have signed 22 undrafted free agents to bring the team to a full 90 players on the roster.

Los Angeles had previously agreed to terms with 19 undrafted free agents. Defensive back Jake Gervase, wide receiver Jalen Greene, and defensive tackle Bryant Jones are the three players who were not previously announced.

Below is the full list of 22 players:

WR Alex Bachman, Wake Forest

TE Kendall Blanton, Missouri

OT Chandler Brewer, Middle Tennessee

TE Romello Brooker, Houston

TE Keenan Brown, Texas State

RB Matt Colburn, Wake Forest

DT Marquise Copeland, Cincinnati

DE Landis Durham, Texas A&M

DB Jake Gervase, Iowa

WR Jalen Greene, Utah State

OT Brandon Hitner, Villanova

C Vitas Hrynkiewicz, Youngstown State

DT Bryant Jones, Mississippi Valley State

OT Matt Kaskey, Dartmouth

WR Johnathan Lloyd, Duke

LB Natrez Patrick, Georgia

OT Justice Powers, UAB

LB Troy Reeder, Delaware

DT Boogie Roberts, San Jose State

WR Justin Sumpter, Kennesaw State

DT Tyrell Thompson, Tarleton State

WR Nsimba Webster, Eastern Washington

PHOTOS: Rookie numbers

Check out what jersey numbers the rookies will be wearing. Numbers are subject to change.

