Rams announce signing of 22 undrafted free agents 

At the start of the week, the Rams have signed 22 undrafted free agents to bring the team to a full 90 players on the roster.
Los Angeles had previously agreed to terms with 19 undrafted free agents. Defensive back Jake Gervase, wide receiver Jalen Greene, and defensive tackle Bryant Jones are the three players who were not previously announced.
Below is the full list of 22 players:
WR Alex Bachman, Wake Forest
TE Kendall Blanton, Missouri
OT Chandler Brewer, Middle Tennessee
TE Romello Brooker, Houston
TE Keenan Brown, Texas State
RB Matt Colburn, Wake Forest
DT Marquise Copeland, Cincinnati
DE Landis Durham, Texas A&M
DB Jake Gervase, Iowa
WR Jalen Greene, Utah State
OT Brandon Hitner, Villanova
C Vitas Hrynkiewicz, Youngstown State
DT Bryant Jones, Mississippi Valley State
OT Matt Kaskey, Dartmouth
WR Johnathan Lloyd, Duke
LB Natrez Patrick, Georgia
OT Justice Powers, UAB
LB Troy Reeder, Delaware
DT Boogie Roberts, San Jose State
WR Justin Sumpter, Kennesaw State
DT Tyrell Thompson, Tarleton State
WR Nsimba Webster, Eastern Washington
Check out what jersey numbers the rookies will be wearing. Numbers are subject to change.