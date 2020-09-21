Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills: How to watch, listen and live stream

Sep 21, 2020 at 09:38 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream Rams at Bills on Sept. 27:

MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Rams travel to face the Buffalo Bills (2-0) looking to move to 3-0 on the season. Kickoff from Bills Stadium on September 27, 2020 is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 13th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Buffalo leading the series 7-5. The Bills won the last meeting 30-19 on October 9, 2016 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-Play: Chris Myers
  • Color Analysts: Greg Jennings and Brock Huard
  • Sideline: Jen Hale

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH.

16x9 (10)
iOS ANDROID

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPNLA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on theRams.com and the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KCBL/1340 AM - Fresno, CA
  • KHTY/970 AM - Bakersfield, CA
  • KWWN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM - Las Vegas, NV
  • ESPN/103.9 FM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA
  • KKEA 1420 AM & 92.7 FM – Honolulu, HI

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KMJE/980 AM – Sacramento, CA
  • KENO/1450 AM - Las Vegas, NV
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

