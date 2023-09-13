Los Angeles Rams & Born X Raised announce capsule collection in anticipation of 2023 home opener

"Born X Raised's partnerships with the Rams gets stronger each season," said Alex "2Tone" Erdmann, co-founder of Born X Raised. "We are excited to continue our program and look forward to seeing what this one brings."

The collection is comprised of styles that connect the Rams championship history and Born X Raised's iconic, LA-inspired designs. The capsule includes hoodies, t-shirts, sweatpants, a New Era fitted cap and more. The items are in a mix of royal blue, black and white, priced from $50 to $150.

In line with Born X Raised's first release following Printup's passing – the “Spanto Lives” capsule that dropped in July – the Rams will give away "Spanto Lives" rally towels to fans attending their home opener (while supplies last). In addition, the Rams x Born X Raised Capsule Collection will be available in The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium for ticketed fans starting at 11 a.m. PT when gates open. The Item of the Game will be the Rams-49ers match-up tee, designed by Born X Raised and exclusively available for purchase in The Equipment Room. In addition, Sunday's game will feature a pregame moment to honor Printup and highlight the collection.

"To kick off our season at the Rams House, it's only fitting that we unveil our newest collaboration with Born X Raised, a brand that epitomizes the essence of our home, LA," said Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, Los Angeles Rams chief marketing officer. "When we team up with local designers and apparel brands like Born X Raised, our goal is to provide fans with merchandise that truly connects with them. We are grateful to honor the legacy of Spanto and give our fans a new way to celebrate their team and the city we all love."

The Rams released their first merchandise collaboration with Born X Raised on June 16, 2020. The six-piece capsule sold out in 14 minutes. As part of the inaugural collection, a portion of the sales proceeds went to the 50-year-old grassroots organization Brotherhood Crusade. In addition, the Rams and Born X Raised offered a personal development and mentorship program in partnership with Brotherhood Crusade. In 2021, the Rams continued their partnership with Born X Raised and released a second limited-edition collection.

Born X Raised launched in 2013 and amassed a cult-like following in Los Angeles. The brand has collaborated with local teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Football Club and Los Angeles Lakers. Other recent collaborations include projects with Levi's and Stussy. Born X Raised is an official licensed retailer in the NFL consumer product space, which allows teams to leverage the League's license as a vehicle to partner with hyper-local, popular brands that resonate with fans.