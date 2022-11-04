Injury Report 11/4: Brian Allen and Van Jefferson questionable but expected to play at Bucs; Cooper Kupp has no injury designation

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Although Rams center Brian Allen (knee) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in Tampa, head coach Sean McVay said he expects both to play.

McVay said both of them being limited participants in Friday's practice was just a precautionary move.

Additionally, wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) carries no injury designation heading into Sunday's game. McVay also said he expects Kupp to play, echoing what he said earlier this week.

Meanwhile, McVay said they are still working through whether running back Cam Akers will play on Sunday.

"There is a possibility," McVay said prior to Friday's practice.

McVay also said he's "not sure yet" if running back Kyren Williams will be activated off of Injured Reserve for Sunday's game. Williams has been in the 21-day practice window since Oct. 25.

"It's a numbers thing, and then really just seeing how he's feeling," McVay said, when asked what the determining factor will be for whether Williams is activated. "I think he's done a great job this week. But ultimately, what you got to be able to figure out is, how do you make it fit for the 48? And is this the right time? And so there's a couple of different layers to that, whether it's special teams, what is the running back rotation part of the game plan, so a lot of things."

Linebacker Jake Hummel sustained a groin injury in Thursday's practice, according to McVay, and has been ruled out.

For the Bucs, tight end Cameron Brate (neck), wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), guard Luke Goedeke (foot) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) have been ruled out. Cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot, rest) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep) are considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.