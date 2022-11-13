Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matthew Stafford, Tutu Atwell and Greg Gaines among Rams' inactives for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

Nov 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. –  Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) is inactive for today's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Also inactive for Los Angeles are wide receiver Tutu Atwell, linebacker Travin Howard (hip), cornerback Shaun Jolly, OT Alaric Jackson (knee) and defensive tackle Greg Gaines (elbow). Jackson and Gaines were considered doubtful heading into the contest, while Howard had already been ruled out.

For the Cardinals, starting quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is inactive, as well as kicker Matt Prater (right hip, illness), starting left tackle D.J. Humphries (back) and starting cornerback Byron Murphy (back).

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Matthew Stafford

WR Tutu Atwell

LB Travin Howard

CB Shaun Jolly

OT Alaric Jackson

DT Greg Gaines

ARIZONA CARDINALS

QB Kyler Murray

K Matt Prater

CB Byron Murphy

LB Jesse Luketa

T D.J. Humphries

G Max Garcia

