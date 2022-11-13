Matthew Stafford, Tutu Atwell and Greg Gaines among Rams' inactives for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) is inactive for today's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are wide receiver Tutu Atwell, linebacker Travin Howard (hip), cornerback Shaun Jolly, OT Alaric Jackson (knee) and defensive tackle Greg Gaines (elbow). Jackson and Gaines were considered doubtful heading into the contest, while Howard had already been ruled out.
For the Cardinals, starting quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is inactive, as well as kicker Matt Prater (right hip, illness), starting left tackle D.J. Humphries (back) and starting cornerback Byron Murphy (back).
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Matthew Stafford
WR Tutu Atwell
LB Travin Howard
CB Shaun Jolly
OT Alaric Jackson
DT Greg Gaines
ARIZONA CARDINALS
QB Kyler Murray
K Matt Prater
CB Byron Murphy
LB Jesse Luketa
T D.J. Humphries
G Max Garcia
New additions and new numbers — get to know the 2022 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.