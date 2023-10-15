Larrell Murchison and Joe Noteboom among Rams' inactives for Week 6 vs. Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee) and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (groin) are inactive for today's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).
Both players were listed as questionable leading into the game.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are outside linebacker Nick Hampton, offensive lineman Zach Thomas and defensive end Desjuan Johnson.
For the Cardinals, linebacker Jesse Luketa (shoulder) is inactive being listed as questionable heading into the contest.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
OLB Nick Hampton
DT Larrell Murchison
OL Zach Thomas
OL Joe Noteboom
DE Desjuan Johnson
ARIZONA CARDINALS
S Jalen Thompson
RB Tony Jones Jr.
LB Jesse Luketa
OL Keith Ismael
OL Carter O'Donnell
TE Elijah Higgins
