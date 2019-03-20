Rams, Clay Matthews agree to terms on two-year deal

The Rams will be bringing home a Southern California native, as linebacker Clay Matthews has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Los Angeles.

The son of former Browns and Falcons linebacker Clay Matthews Jr., and the grandson of former 49ers offensive tackle Clay Matthews Sr., Clay Matthews III played at Agoura High School — which is just 15 minutes from the Rams' Thousand Oaks, Calif. practice facility — and walked on at USC before becoming the Packers' No. 26 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.