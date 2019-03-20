Rams, Clay Matthews agree to terms on two-year deal

The Rams will be bringing home a Southern California native, as linebacker Clay Matthews has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Los Angeles.
The son of former Browns and Falcons linebacker Clay Matthews Jr., and the grandson of former 49ers offensive tackle Clay Matthews Sr., Clay Matthews III played at Agoura High School — which is just 15 minutes from the Rams' Thousand Oaks, Calif. practice facility — and walked on at USC before becoming the Packers' No. 26 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.
Spending the first 10 seasons of his career in Green Bay, Matthews is a six-time Pro Bowler and was the Pro Football Writers of America's 2010 Defensive Player of the Year. He's recorded 83.5 career sacks in 143 games with 137 starts.
While Matthews entered the league as a pass rusher, he's proven his versatility by also playing at middle linebacker at points throughout his career. Starting all 16 games in 2018, Matthews recorded 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.
Heading into his 11th NFL season, Matthews will turn 33 on May 14.
The Rams are slated to begin their offseason program in mid-April.