Alaric Jackson and Zach Thomas among Rams' inactives for Week 4 at Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (hamstring) is inactive for today's game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium (10 a.m. PT, FOX).
Jackson entered the game questionable and was considered a game-time decision leading into it.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are running back Zach Evans, offensive lineman Zach Thomas and defensive end Earnest Brown IV.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Zach Evans
OL Zach Thomas
OL Alaric Jackson
DE Earnest Brown IV
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
QB Sam Ehlinger
CB Darrell Baker Jr.
DE Isaiah Land
LB Cameron McGrone
C Ryan Kelly
LT Bernhard Raimann
TE Will Mallory
