Alaric Jackson and Zach Thomas among Rams' inactives for Week 4 at Colts

Oct 01, 2023 at 08:49 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Rams offensive lineman ﻿Alaric Jackson﻿ (hamstring) is inactive for today's game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium (10 a.m. PT, FOX).

Jackson entered the game questionable and was considered a game-time decision leading into it.

Also inactive for Los Angeles are running back ﻿Zach Evans﻿, offensive lineman ﻿Zach Thomas﻿ and defensive end ﻿Earnest Brown IV﻿.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Zach Evans

OL Zach Thomas

OL Alaric Jackson

DE Earnest Brown IV

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Sam Ehlinger

CB Darrell Baker Jr.

DE Isaiah Land

LB Cameron McGrone

C Ryan Kelly

LT Bernhard Raimann

TE Will Mallory

