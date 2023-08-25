Rams Hall of Fame Legend Isaac Bruce pays it forward with Flight 300 program

When Los Angeles Rams Hall of Fame Legend Isaac Bruce received a scholarship to junior college in California, he was $300 short of affording a flight to Los Angeles. When he was gifted the money, his life was changed forever. Now, through his Flight 300 program, he provides transportation for college students in need.

Prior to kickoff of the Rams preseason matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders and in honor of National Aviation Day, Bruce and American Airlines hosted 30 Flight 300 program participants to enjoy a Rams game day. Participants gathered in YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium for a networking event and then watched the game from a suite provided by the Rams and American Airlines.

Flight 300, launched in 2014, covers the costs of one-way airfare for students heading to college who are unable to afford the transportation to campus. Tiffani Burris, Executive Director of the Isaac Bruce Foundation, said that they also offer Ubers to and from the airport, costs to check bags, and extra resources for bedding, towels, and hygiene products students may have been unable to travel with.

"Flight 300 is extra important because I think it fills a gap, fills a need [for] college students who don't have the funds to purchase an airline ticket," said Bruce. He said there should not be shame in not having the funds but rather he praises the grace to reach out for help.