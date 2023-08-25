Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Hall of Fame Legend Isaac Bruce pays it forward with Flight 300 program

Aug 25, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

When Los Angeles Rams Hall of Fame Legend Isaac Bruce received a scholarship to junior college in California, he was $300 short of affording a flight to Los Angeles. When he was gifted the money, his life was changed forever. Now, through his Flight 300 program, he provides transportation for college students in need.  

Prior to kickoff of the Rams preseason matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders and in honor of National Aviation Day, Bruce and American Airlines hosted 30 Flight 300 program participants to enjoy a Rams game day. Participants gathered in YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium for a networking event and then watched the game from a suite provided by the Rams and American Airlines. 

Flight 300, launched in 2014, covers the costs of one-way airfare for students heading to college who are unable to afford the transportation to campus. Tiffani Burris, Executive Director of the Isaac Bruce Foundation, said that they also offer Ubers to and from the airport, costs to check bags, and extra resources for bedding, towels, and hygiene products students may have been unable to travel with. 

"Flight 300 is extra important because I think it fills a gap, fills a need [for] college students who don't have the funds to purchase an airline ticket," said Bruce. He said there should not be shame in not having the funds but rather he praises the grace to reach out for help. 

At Saturday's game, American Airlines provided Bruce five million AAdvantage Miles to help provide transportation to over 300 students traveling to school in 2024. This season the Rams are supporting American Airlines and Flight 300 by providing transportation to students starting the 2023 school year.

COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Rams Legend Isaac Bruce & American Airlines host networking event & exceptional gameday experience for students

Through the American Airlines Flight 300 program, the Los Angeles Rams and legend Isaac Bruce hosted students at SoFi Stadium for a pregame networking event and a special gameday experience. Take a look through photos from the event, where students had the chance to engage in conversations with Isaac Bruce, Rams executives, American Airlines executives, and each other.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
1 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
2 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
3 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
4 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
5 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
6 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
7 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
8 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
9 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
10 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
11 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
12 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
13 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
14 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
15 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
16 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
17 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
18 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
19 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
20 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
21 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
22 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
23 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
24 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
25 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
26 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
27 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
28 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
29 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
30 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
31 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
32 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
33 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
34 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
35 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
36 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
37 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
38 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
39 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
40 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
41 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
42 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
43 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
44 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
45 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
46 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
47 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
48 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
49 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
50 / 50

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Eunice, a first-generation college student and rising senior at the University of Southern California, credits Flight 300 for her ability to go back to school every fall. "Flight 300 has helped me get back to school for two years now. It's taking the burden off me of worrying how I'm going to get back to school."

Bruce emphasized how being in the exact position as these students inspired him to start Flight 300 to make their dreams of attending schools like Brown, Dartmouth, Stanford, and USC a reality. Terrence Bradshaw, American Airlines Director of Talent Development, said, "As someone who needed assistance getting to school myself during the first couple of years, this program is tremendous."

According to the Isaac Bruce Foundation, financial aid offices at Ivy League schools have begun distributing information about Flight 300 to their first-generation low income (FGLI) students. This extension of the program and many students having ties to Los Angeles, provides opportunity for the partnership to continue to thrive.

Bruce reiterated that the chance to pay this back has been great and the collective partnership with American Airlines has allowed the program to grow. Bradshaw added, "The impact that we have on young students lives, [I'm] happy to be a part of this. We're proud as American [Airlines] to partner with the Isaac Bruce Foundation."

Bruce stated, "We have sponsors coming in donating, helping us with this program, helping us grow this program. I can see it growing more exponentially over the next couple of years." Last season during the Rams-Cowboys Week 5 game, Bruce was presented with a donation of five million AAdvantage miles to his Flight 300 program, all of which were put to use. Bruce is proud that his Rams have continued to support the growth of the program.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Tyrone Nance of It's Bigger Than Us is Rams' sixth 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Tyrone Nance, President and Founder of Its Bigger Than Us, is the Los Angeles Rams' sixth playmaker honoree of 2023 for his work empowering vulnerable minority communities. 
news

Los Angeles Rams support Hawaii fire relief & recovery efforts during Saturday's game against Raiders 

Rams to leverage custom "Mālama Maui" shirts and 50/50 Raffle to raise funds. Donations enable the American Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.
news

Rams to host Kickoff for Charity lunch presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union

The Los Angeles Rams join partners and fans for fundraising lunch on Tuesday, August 22 at 12:15 p.m. PT 
news

Rams staff show high school students the professional sports industry through Pathways to Success

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off year three of their Pathways to Success Mentorship program at the team's training camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Rams host local high school football coaches for shadow program at team's Training Camp

For the second consecutive year, the Los Angeles Rams hosted high school coaches at each of the seven open practices of Training Camp, held at University of California, Irvine.
news

Rams Legend & Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson joins panel for sixth installment of RISE with the Rams 

The Rams are collaborating with RISE for the sixth consecutive season to bring a five-part leadership and community building program to local Southern California high school varsity football teams.
news

Rams & USA Football partner to showcase West Coast girls flag football talent

In the continuous effort to create opportunity for girls and women in football, the Los Angeles Rams and USA Football partnered to host a National Team flag football talent identification camp.
news

Rams host corporate residency experience with College Track to expose students to the sports industry

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with College Track to provide more than 30 college students a day-long corporate residency experience featuring Rams front office staff.
news

Rams & PacSun reward students for school attendance through 'Geared for Greatness' initiative

The Los Angeles Rams and PacSun teamed up with Partnership for Los Angeles Schools to host an exclusive shopping experience for students at George Washington Carver Middle School and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary School. 
news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. to support Hollywood Food Coalition, Jenesse Center, Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club, and My Chemo Fairy with Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination donation

Rams offensive lineman will distribute his $40,000 donation from his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination among four organizations he has been closely involved with in Los Angeles and beyond. 
news

Rams head coach Sean McVay inspires high school football coaches at inaugural clinic

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the inaugural high school coaches clinic that gave more than 60 local high school varsity football coaches an opportunity to learn from Rams coaching staff at the team's practice facility at Cal Lutheran University.
Advertising