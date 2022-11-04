Rams host NFL PLAY 60 Field Day for Oak Hills Elementary School students

During the field day, students participated in football-related activities, relay races, and a dance station with Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage. Students also received Rams PLAY 60 t-shirts and Super Bowl Champion hats.

"It was so rewarding to see the kids get so excited about us, the Super Bowl Champion team, at their school," said Yan, a Rams Cheerleader. "I'm happy to be a part of this event and help encourage physical activity and get them inspired to either be a football player or cheerleader."

Not only were the students excited about the PLAY 60 Field Day, but the principal and teachers were appreciative of the program as well.

"Our students and staff had a great time participating in the Rams PLAY 60 days. Having about 500 students participate in a wide variety of activities throughout the day may seem like a daunting task, but the entire event ran flawlessly," said Erick Warren, Principal of Oak Hills Elementary. "The coaches were inspirational with their positive messages about hard work and discipline and the students had fun interacting with them. It was so great to see everyone in their hats and shirts engaged in the PLAY 60 activities. The running, jumping, throwing, and catching never stopped the entire time. The Rams staff had a positive energy that was absolutely contagious."

NFL PLAY 60 is the league's national youth health and wellness campaign to encourage kids to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day. Since PLAY 60 launched in 2007, the league has committed more than $352 million to youth health and fitness through PLAY 60 programming, grants, and awareness campaigns. The NFL has provided more than 38 million children with the resources they need to boost their activity levels by supporting programs in over 73,000 schools and constructing more than 265 youth fitness zones nationwide.