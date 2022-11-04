Rams host NFL PLAY 60 Field Day for Oak Hills Elementary School students

The Rams hosted their first NFL PLAY 60 Field Day of the season at Oak Hills Elementary School for 450 developmental kindergarten - 5th grade students. PLAY 60's mission is to empower youth to be the most physically active and healthy. PLAY 60 Field Days aim to make a positive impact on youth through teaching football skills, emphasizing exercise and reinforcing the importance of character.
The field day started with a Character Chat with Mo Streety, Rams Youth Football Coordinator, about perseverance, perspective, physical activity, football positions and developing leadership skills.
"Our goal with PLAY 60 field days is to utilize football to get the kids in the spirit of playing for 60 minutes a day," said Mo Streety, Rams Youth Football Coordinator. "We want the kids to stay active and let them know how important physical activity is. We also want this to motivate them through the game of football. This will help them with their cardio, mental and physical health."
The Los Angeles Rams hosted their first NFL PLAY 60 Field Day of the season at Oak Hills Elementary School for 450 developmental kindergarten through 5th grade students. Take a look!
During the field day, students participated in football-related activities, relay races, and a dance station with Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage. Students also received Rams PLAY 60 t-shirts and Super Bowl Champion hats.
"It was so rewarding to see the kids get so excited about us, the Super Bowl Champion team, at their school," said Yan, a Rams Cheerleader. "I'm happy to be a part of this event and help encourage physical activity and get them inspired to either be a football player or cheerleader."
Not only were the students excited about the PLAY 60 Field Day, but the principal and teachers were appreciative of the program as well.
"Our students and staff had a great time participating in the Rams PLAY 60 days. Having about 500 students participate in a wide variety of activities throughout the day may seem like a daunting task, but the entire event ran flawlessly," said Erick Warren, Principal of Oak Hills Elementary. "The coaches were inspirational with their positive messages about hard work and discipline and the students had fun interacting with them. It was so great to see everyone in their hats and shirts engaged in the PLAY 60 activities. The running, jumping, throwing, and catching never stopped the entire time. The Rams staff had a positive energy that was absolutely contagious."
NFL PLAY 60 is the league's national youth health and wellness campaign to encourage kids to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day. Since PLAY 60 launched in 2007, the league has committed more than $352 million to youth health and fitness through PLAY 60 programming, grants, and awareness campaigns. The NFL has provided more than 38 million children with the resources they need to boost their activity levels by supporting programs in over 73,000 schools and constructing more than 265 youth fitness zones nationwide.
To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.