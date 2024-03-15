Rams Legend & Super Bowl XXXIV Champion Roland Williams joins team's March Staff Day of Service

Los Angeles Rams Legend and Super Bowl XXXIV Champion Roland Williams joined Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage and staff members to visit classrooms at Yerba Buena Elementary School to read the team's children's book Ride with Rampage to more than 250 first through third grade students. The event also served as part of the Rams' March Staff Days of Service community efforts.

"It's so exciting to have the community involved and investing in our children. Anything that brings excitement and joy around reading is a win in my book," said Yerba Buena principal Jessica Marshall.

The reading event continued the team's month-long reading efforts in celebration of Read Across America Day on March 1. At the reading event, each student received their own copy of the book and a Rams bookmark to take home along with a Rams themed activity and coloring packet.

Williams brought infectious energy into each classroom he read to and made sure each student got to know his best friend, Rampage. "The Rams do a great job of connecting with students through the power of the game and reading is one more great way to do so."

Ride with Rampage is a key component of the Rams Readers program, which encourages students to explore the excitement that reading can provide while helping improve literacy rates among students throughout Los Angeles.

The Rams kicked off the Rams Readers literacy program and released Ride with Rampage on March 2, 2022, in celebration of Read Across America Day. Since launching the program, the Rams have visited over 60 schools and distributed over 10,000 copies of Ride with Rampage to first through third grade students in Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) and Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). Copies of Ride with Rampage can be purchased at www.ramsfanshop.com, Amazon, and in select Barnes & Noble locations across Los Angeles. All proceeds from retail purchases benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation.

"When you apply fun and merge it with education, it makes for magical moments. The Rams are unifying this entire community," added Williams.

Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) sparked the connection between the Rams and Yerba Buena Elementary to bring the joy of reading to their school. BGCWV's Cooper Literacy Program aligns with the Rams literacy efforts as it encourages the love of books and enjoyment of reading among children at their after-school programs and provides members with activities including the Cooper Reading Challenge.