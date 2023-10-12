The Los Angeles Rams and the Southern California Toyota Dealers teamed up to provide more than 9,000 branded t-shirts to Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) students, faculty and staff in celebration of the team's three home game stretch at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
As part of the effort, Rams rookies Cory Durden, Tanner Ingle and Cameron McCutcheon and joined Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage to visit Kelso Elementary School and distribute the t-shirts to more than 450 students.
"[It] means a lot to have our Rams come out and be a part of our school community," said Kelso principal, Irene Green. "Having them supporting our school in any way is a great way to build partnerships and it allows for more opportunities for our students."
Rams defensive back Cameron McCutcheon handed out t-shirts to students and connected with several of them throughout the event. "It's really big being involved with the community, giving [the students] the example that they can do it and dreams come true."
Jayda, third grader at Kelso Elementary, thought it was cool that the players were at her school since they play across the street at SoFi Stadium. She also mentioned she was going to wear her shirt every day. Her classmate, Lyndsey, said, "I never thought that the Rams would [come to my school] because they're busy playing and trying to win, I thought that was so cool."
Rams rookies Cory Durden, Tanner Ingle & Cameron McCutcheon visit Kelso Elementary to distribute ‘Rams House’ t-shirts
McCutcheon enjoyed seeing the students' reactions. "It's heartwarming. I remember as a kid being that small and seeing big kids [giving back]. This is huge, making memories with them and setting an example."
Green reflected on what it meant to her students to have Rams players, cheerleaders, and Rampage giving back to her school and community. "I love to see my students smile, it's like they're learning something new, that's what I'm in education for. I appreciate what [the Rams] do for our school."
McCutcheon sees time spent giving back to the community having a larger overall impact. "You want to be involved in the community with events like this to show [the students] that it's more than football."
Since the Rams returned home to Los Angeles in 2016, players, coaches and front office staff have provided more than 10,000 hours of community service in the Inglewood community and positively impacted IUSD students in a variety of ways.
Following the t-shirt distribution, the Rams will culminate Latino Heritage Month with their Vamos Rams game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 15 and host the Pittsburgh Steelers for their LA Bold game on Sunday, October 22. For information about tickets to Rams games, including group tickets, single game tickets and suites, visit www.therams.com/tickets.
