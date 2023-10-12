Rams rookies Cory Durden, Tanner Ingle & Cameron McCutcheon visit Kelso Elementary to distribute ‘Rams House’ t-shirts

The Los Angeles Rams and the Southern California Toyota Dealers teamed up to provide more than 9,000 branded t-shirts to Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) students, faculty and staff in celebration of the team's three home game stretch at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

As part of the effort, Rams rookies Cory Durden, Tanner Ingle and Cameron McCutcheon and joined Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage to visit Kelso Elementary School and distribute the t-shirts to more than 450 students.

"[It] means a lot to have our Rams come out and be a part of our school community," said Kelso principal, Irene Green. "Having them supporting our school in any way is a great way to build partnerships and it allows for more opportunities for our students."

Rams defensive back Cameron McCutcheon handed out t-shirts to students and connected with several of them throughout the event. "It's really big being involved with the community, giving [the students] the example that they can do it and dreams come true."