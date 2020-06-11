Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 03:30 PM

Rams conclude virtual offseason program, set sights on training camp

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

While the NFL afforded teams the ability to continue holding their virtual offseason programs for another two weeks, head coach Sean McVay felt the body of work over the last 5-6 weeks warranted the Rams wrapping up theirs this morning.

"A lot of good stuff we got accomplished," McVay said during a video conference with local media Thursday afternoon.

According to McVay, target report dates for training camp – which will be held at California Lutheran University this year – are July 28 for veterans and July 23 for rookies. However, those have yet to be finalized as they are contingent upon an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.

Regardless of whichever dates get settled upon, the challenge for the players in the meantime is to continue to hold each other accountable.

So far, that hasn't been an issue thanks to player-led workouts. Quarterback Jared Goff has been able to organize throwing and 7-on-7 sessions recently while adhering to local public health guidelines, with wide receiver Robert Woods, running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson and tight end Brycen Hopkins among the participants.

"I've gotten a lot of great feedback," McVay said. "The most important thing that's as beneficial as anything, is the guys are getting together and connecting as teammates. Getting to know one another, establishing a rapport, making sure they're being smart with how they compete."

For both players and coaches, there is a responsibility to continue to discuss issues that go beyond the field.

When training camp eventually opens, current events surrounding racial injustice – and ensuring that conversation continues – will be at the forefront of McVay's initial address to the team.

"A lot of the dialogue specific to some of these issues that have been at the forefront of a lot dialogue in our country and really our world, I think that's opened up avenues for better communication and empathy," McVay said. "... You don't want to lose sight of how you move forward, and how hopefully the new normal is these things just don't fall by the wayside."

