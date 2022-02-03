Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams COO Kevin Demoff: Super Bowl LVI "an unprecedented opportunity" for organization

Feb 02, 2022 at 06:35 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. – Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff remembers being in the room in Charlotte, North Carolina when Los Angeles received approval to host its first Super Bowl in 30 years. He also remembers losing sleep when it felt like construction on SoFi Stadium was falling behind, and feeling bad for the NFL after the organization had stepped up deliver that stadium as the host site before that behind-schedule construction forced Super Bowl LV to be relocated to Tampa.

Now, Super Bowl LVI is both the organization and the city of L.A.'s long-awaited chance to shine.

"It's an unprecedented opportunity for the Los Angeles Rams," Demoff said during a video conference with reporters Wednesday.

The Rams will take on the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium, the remarkable culmination of the first year with the stadium truly open – the COVID-19 pandemic and public health protocols eliminated fan attendance in 2020, its first season of operation.

Along the way there, the Rams became the first team to host a championship game and Super Bowl in their home stadium.

"(To have) all of that come into a confluence and have the Los Angeles Rams win their first Super Bowl in Los Angeles," Demoff said. "I would say if it was a Hollywood Script, it would get tossed out, because nobody would believe it."

Demoff traces the buildup to this moment back to Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke's challenge to the organization to be the best one it can be, win quickly, but also construct it in a way unique to Los Angeles. The Rams didn't necessarily have to be the same as the showtime Lakers of the 1980s, or the Dodgers, or the Kings with Wayne Gretzky, that Demoff grew up watching, but the common thread between each of those teams was star power.

In that regard, the Rams were aided in their return to Los Angeles by having an established All-Pro, Pro Bowl talent on their roster in Aaron Donald in 2016, then saw a dominant Todd Gurley burst onto the scene in 2017.

They also benefited from Kroenke taking a risk in early 2017 by a hiring a then-30-year-old Sean McVay as head coach. Buoyed by McVay's strong working relationship with general manager Les Snead, L.A. has captured three NFC West division titles, a pair of NFC Championships and two Super Bowl appearances over the last five seasons.

"There are a confluence of factors, but I think it starts with the challenge of the entertaining," Demoff said. "Take the advantages that come with Los Angeles, and then the terrific work that Sean, Les, the coaches and personnel group do in harmony to maximize every opportunity we get."

Demoff hopes this moment represents the Los Angeles Rams' Lombardi Trophy and a parade following it in the city. He also hopes it represents a showcase of the best L.A. has to offer, the beginning of L.A.'s next chapter as it emerges from COVID and "the unbelievable power of our city."

"I hope people back on the next two weeks and say, we brought the city together," Demoff said. "That the power of sports to bring different neighborhoods, different ethnicities, different cultures, different regions together behind one common cause. And if we can galvanize this community, to have one heartbeat and one voice, that would highlight the power of sports, the power of the Rams, the power of the NFL, to truly impact lives and make a difference in Los Angeles."

Related Content

news

Rams' postseason run aided by one-time role players capitalizing on opportunities

While core starters have deservedly received credit for the Rams' playoff push to Super Bowl LVI, role players stepping up has also played a pivotal part in that success. 
news

Andrew Whitworth: Both Rams and Bengals "have my heart"

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's second Super Bowl appearance is one that comes full circle Los Angeles set to take on the team he spent his first 11 NFL seasons with, the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

McVay: Tyler Higbee has MCL Sprain, Taylor Rapp "turning the corner in a positive way," plus updates on Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Robert Rochell

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on tight end Tyler Higbee, safety Taylor Rapp, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and cornerback Robert Rochell as the team begins preparing for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "I'm just so proud of this group" 

Quarterback Matthew Stafford reflects on being Super Bowl-bound in his first season with the Rams. 
news

Aaron Donald ayuda a cerrar el partido en un final de Hollywood que tiene a Matthew Stafford como protagonista

El mejor jugador defensivo de la NFL y el veterano quarterback tendrán su oportunidad de buscar el anillo de campeones el 13 de febrero en SoFi Stadium.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey react to NFC Championship win over 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., outside linebacker Von Miller and defensive back Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 20-17 win over the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Game Recap: Rams Super Bowl-bound after rallying to defeat 49ers 20-17

The Rams are headed to Super Bowl LVI after knocking off the 49ers in the NFC Championship 20-17. 
news

Los Rams ganan épica batalla a San Francisco y avanzan al Super Bowl contra Cincinnati

Matthew Stafford lidera remontada de 10 puntos en el cuarto periodo y Aaron Donald sella el triunfo con una jugada final para memorable 20-17 en SoFi Stadium
news

Van Jefferson active; Joe Noteboom and Taylor Rapp among Rams' inactives for NFC Championship game vs. 49ers

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game

Here are three keys to the Rams winning the NFC Championship game against the 49ers, powered by The Wallace Firm 
news

La madre de todas las batallas Rams vs. 49ers es una oportunidad inmensa para L.A. con el Super Bowl en su casa como premio

Sean McVay pide ejecución completa de su equipo y Aaron Donald se mentaliza con el triunfo como única opción en un Juego de Campeonato para la historia.
Advertising