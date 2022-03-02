Rams to debut 'Ride with Rampage' children's book & celebrate Read Across America with three local elementary schools

In celebration of Read Across America, the Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams will visit three local elementary schools to host outdoor reading sessions for students. During the visits, Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage, and front office staff will read to students (grades 1-3) at 20th Elementary, Oak Street Elementary and Ritter Elementary.

As part of the celebration, the team will officially launch the Rams Readers literacy program designed to encourage students to explore the excitement that reading can provide and improve literacy rates among students throughout the greater Los Angeles region. To kick off the program, the Rams will release a children's book titled Ride with Rampage which takes readers on a journey with team mascot Rampage throughout Los Angeles visiting landmarks such as the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, SoFi Stadium and more.

During Read Across America, Inglewood Unified School District students at Oak Street Elementary and Los Angeles Unified School District students at 20thStreet Elementary and Ritter Elementary will receive a copy of Ride with Rampage, crayons and a Rams Readers activity guide. Additionally, Ride with Rampage books will be distributed to Los Angeles Unified and Inglewood Unified students (grades 1-3) throughout the spring.