Demarcus Robinson and Joe Noteboom among Rams' inactives for Week 5 vs. Eagles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and defensive end Desjuan Johnson (thumb) are inactive for today's game against the Eagles at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX). Johnson was considered doubtful heading into the game.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (groin), outside linebacker Nick Hampton and offensive lineman Zach Thomas. Noteboom was already ruled out in advance of the contest.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR Demarcus Robinson
OLB Nick Hampton
OL Zach Thomas
OL Joe Noteboom
DE Desjuan Johnson
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
S Sydney Brown
DT Fletcher Cox
QB Tanner McKee
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
RB Rashaad Penny
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
