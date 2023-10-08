Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Demarcus Robinson and Joe Noteboom among Rams' inactives for Week 5 vs. Eagles

Oct 08, 2023 at 11:35 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and defensive end Desjuan Johnson (thumb) are inactive for today's game against the Eagles at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX). Johnson was considered doubtful heading into the game.

Also inactive for Los Angeles are offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (groin), outside linebacker Nick Hampton and offensive lineman Zach Thomas﻿. Noteboom was already ruled out in advance of the contest.

For the Eagles,

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Demarcus Robinson

OLB Nick Hampton

OL Zach Thomas

OL Joe Noteboom

DE Desjuan Johnson

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

S Sydney Brown

DT Fletcher Cox

QB Tanner McKee

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

RB Rashaad Penny

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Advertising