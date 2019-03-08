Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams, Eric Weddle agree to terms on two-year deal

Mar 08, 2019 at 01:41 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

After a Friday visit to the Rams facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif., veteran safety Eric Weddle has agreed to terms on a two-year deal and will join the 2018 NFC Champions' secondary.

WEDDLE_AGREEDTOTERMS_Web

A California native, the 34-year-old Weddle heads back to the southern part of the state on a two-year deal for the next chapter of his 12-year NFL career. The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro was drafted in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Chargers, where he played the first nine seasons of his professional career, before spending the last three years in Baltimore.

The Ravens rolled out the league's top defense a season ago, with Weddle starting in all 16 games, recording 68 tackles, three passes defensed, a sack, and four quarterback hits.

He grabbed 10 interceptions over the last three seasons in Baltimore.

PHOTOS: Best of Eric Weddle

Check out the best photos of new Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle!

San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle, right, heads to the end zone for a touchdown with teammate Stephen Cooper after intercepting a pass in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 32

San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle, right, heads to the end zone for a touchdown with teammate Stephen Cooper after intercepting a pass in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/AP2010
Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
2 / 32

Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Lions 44-20. (Al Tielemans via AP)
3 / 32

Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Lions 44-20. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans
San Diego Chargers defensive back Eric Weddle (32) returns an interception during an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in San Diego. The Chargers won the game, 37-10. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
4 / 32

San Diego Chargers defensive back Eric Weddle (32) returns an interception during an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in San Diego. The Chargers won the game, 37-10. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

Greg Trott
Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Lions 44-20. (Al Tielemans via AP)
5 / 32

Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Lions 44-20. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans
AFC safety Eric Weddle, of the Baltimore Ravens, watches from the sideline during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 32

AFC safety Eric Weddle, of the Baltimore Ravens, watches from the sideline during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Diego Chargers' Eric Weddle, right, intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets' Plaxico Burress (17) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
7 / 32

San Diego Chargers' Eric Weddle, right, intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets' Plaxico Burress (17) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/AP2011
Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
8 / 32

Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle (32) runs an intercepted pass back for a touchdown alongside teammate Matt Judon in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
9 / 32

Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle (32) runs an intercepted pass back for a touchdown alongside teammate Matt Judon in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle (32) and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during an NFL regular season game on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014 in San Diego. The Patriots won the game 23-14. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)
10 / 32

San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle (32) and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during an NFL regular season game on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014 in San Diego. The Patriots won the game 23-14. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)

Ric Tapia
San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle (32) is seen in action during an NFL wild card football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on January 5, 2014 in Cincinnati, Ohio. San Diego won 27-10. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
11 / 32

San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle (32) is seen in action during an NFL wild card football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on January 5, 2014 in Cincinnati, Ohio. San Diego won 27-10. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Aaron M. Sprecher
San Diego Chargers Eric Weddle (32) leaps high to block a Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) pass during second quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO December 12, 2013. (AP Photo/ Eric Bakke)
12 / 32

San Diego Chargers Eric Weddle (32) leaps high to block a Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) pass during second quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO December 12, 2013. (AP Photo/ Eric Bakke)

Eric Bakke
Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
13 / 32

Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle celebrates after running an intercepted pass back for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
14 / 32

Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle celebrates after running an intercepted pass back for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Seattle Seahawks' Leonard Weaver, right, looks to pull in a pass as San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle steps in front for the interception in the second quarter of their NFL pre-season game in San Diego, Sunday Aug. 12, 2007. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
15 / 32

Seattle Seahawks' Leonard Weaver, right, looks to pull in a pass as San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle steps in front for the interception in the second quarter of their NFL pre-season game in San Diego, Sunday Aug. 12, 2007. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy/2007 AP
San Diego Chargers defensive back Eric Weddle in action during a football game Monday Dec. 24, 2007 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Park)
16 / 32

San Diego Chargers defensive back Eric Weddle in action during a football game Monday Dec. 24, 2007 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Park)

Chris Park/2007 AP
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Eric Weddle (32) in coverage during a week 2 NFL football against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 34-23. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
17 / 32

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Eric Weddle (32) in coverage during a week 2 NFL football against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 34-23. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) drops into coverage in action against the Carolina Panthers Sunday Oct. 28, 2018 in Charlotte, N.C. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
18 / 32

Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) drops into coverage in action against the Carolina Panthers Sunday Oct. 28, 2018 in Charlotte, N.C. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Eric Weddle (32) rests during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 in Carson, Calif. (Greg Trott via AP)
19 / 32

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Eric Weddle (32) rests during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 in Carson, Calif. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle, left, celebrates with teammate Tony Jefferson after running back an interception for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
20 / 32

Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle, left, celebrates with teammate Tony Jefferson after running back an interception for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton
San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle (32) pumps his fist during an NFL game against the New York Giants on December 8, 2013. The Chargers defeated the Giants 37-14. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
21 / 32

San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle (32) pumps his fist during an NFL game against the New York Giants on December 8, 2013. The Chargers defeated the Giants 37-14. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Kevin Terrell
San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle (32) in action during the NFL regular season game between the Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers on Monday Nov. 9, 2015 in San Diego. The Bears won, 22-19. (Ric Tapia via AP)
22 / 32

San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle (32) in action during the NFL regular season game between the Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers on Monday Nov. 9, 2015 in San Diego. The Bears won, 22-19. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia
Baltimore Ravens strong safety Eric Weddle (32) intercepts a pass attempt in the second half an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
23 / 32

Baltimore Ravens strong safety Eric Weddle (32) intercepts a pass attempt in the second half an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle, left, breaks up a pass play intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
24 / 32

San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle, left, breaks up a pass play intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy/AP2011
Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas, left, hauls in a pass under pressure from San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
25 / 32

Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas, left, hauls in a pass under pressure from San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

Lenny Ignelzi
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens' Eric Weddle (32) after a short scramble in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
26 / 32

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens' Eric Weddle (32) after a short scramble in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth
Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) is knocked off his feet during an NFL game by San Diego Chargers defensive back Eric Weddle (32) on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. The Broncos won the game, 17-3. (Greg Trott via AP)
27 / 32

Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) is knocked off his feet during an NFL game by San Diego Chargers defensive back Eric Weddle (32) on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. The Broncos won the game, 17-3. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) and San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle (32) during the NFL regular season game on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Chargers won in overtime, 38-35. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)
28 / 32

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) and San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle (32) during the NFL regular season game on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Chargers won in overtime, 38-35. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)

Ric Tapia
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) breaks up a possible interception by Baltimore Ravens strong safety Eric Weddle (32) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
29 / 32

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) breaks up a possible interception by Baltimore Ravens strong safety Eric Weddle (32) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
30 / 32

Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (29) drops into coverage during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 39-38. (Al Tielemans via AP)
31 / 32

Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (29) drops into coverage during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 39-38. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans
San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle #32 during an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Diego Chargers Sunday September 19, 2010 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego Ca.. The San Diego Chargers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34 - 13 in regular season week two action. (Ap Photo/ Bill Nichols)
32 / 32

San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle #32 during an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Diego Chargers Sunday September 19, 2010 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego Ca.. The San Diego Chargers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34 - 13 in regular season week two action. (Ap Photo/ Bill Nichols)

Bill Nichols/AP2010
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Rams adding Weddle ahead of the free agency window set to open next Wednesday not only addresses one of the potential position vacancies in the defense with safety Lamarcus Joyner set to become a free agent next week, it also demonstrates some long-term planning for the club.

Since the Ravens released the veteran ahead of the free agency window, the Rams adding Weddle does not go into the compensatory pick formula. That means should Los Angeles not re-sign some of its key players, Weddle's addition would not preclude the Rams from receiving higher compensatory picks — much like how the club added defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh last year.

The Rams secondary now features two veterans in Weddle and cornerback Aqib Talib, who are No. 9 and No. 2 in interceptions, respectively, among all active players.

Related Content

news

Three Rams named First Team All-Pro

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp a unanimous first-time selection; defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey repeat. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, Eric Weddle and Cam Akers look ahead to Monday Night Football Wild Card game vs. Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, outside linebacker Von Miller, defensive back Eric Weddle and running back Cam Akers' Thursday press conferences as the they prepare for Monday night's Wild Card playoff game against the Cardinals. 
news

Rams gear up for primetime playoff battle against familiar opponent in Cardinals

The Rams and the Cardinals meet for a third time this season via their Wild Card round playoff game matchup. 
news

NFL and FedEx unveil 2021 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year candidates for fan voting

In the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVI, fans have the chance to cast their vote for the one quarterback and one running back they feel had the season's best Air & Ground performances.
news

Opposing View: Kliff Kingsbury on how Cardinals are approaching facing Rams a third time this season

In Opposing View presented by Audi, here's how the Cardinals are preparing for their third matchup with the Rams, especially wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. 
news

Rams sign Eric Weddle to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams have signed defensive back Eric Weddle to their practice squad. 
news

Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game just the seventh Monday playoff game in NFL history; here are the previous six

Rarely has the NFL seen postseason games played on a Monday. Here are the six preceding Rams-Cardinals in league history, many of which involve the Rams. 
news

First Look: Rams host Cardinals in Wild Card round in first playoff game in SoFi Stadium's history

An early preview of Monday night's Wild Card round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Wild Card round

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into the Wild Card round of the playoffs. 
news

NFC Playoff Picture entering Wild Card Round: How other game outcomes influence the Rams' path if they advance

The No. 4-seed Rams open the playoffs hosting the No.5-seed Cardinals in the Wild Card round.
news

McVay: Jordan Fuller to miss rest of season with ankle injury that may require surgery, plus updates on Darious Williams, Taylor Rapp and others

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the latest on the status of safety Jordan Fuller, cornerback Darious Williams and safety Taylor Rapp as they begin preparing for this week's Wild Card playoff game against the Cardinals. 
news

Cooper Kupp finishes 2021 season as NFL's fourth receiving triple crown winner since 1970

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp wrapped up the 2021 regular season making one last piece of history. 
Advertising