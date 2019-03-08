Rams, Eric Weddle agree to terms on two-year deal

After a Friday visit to the Rams facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif., veteran safety Eric Weddle has agreed to terms on a two-year deal and will join the 2018 NFC Champions' secondary.
A California native, the 34-year-old Weddle heads back to the southern part of the state on a two-year deal for the next chapter of his 12-year NFL career. The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro was drafted in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Chargers, where he played the first nine seasons of his professional career, before spending the last three years in Baltimore.
The Ravens rolled out the league's top defense a season ago, with Weddle starting in all 16 games, recording 68 tackles, three passes defensed, a sack, and four quarterback hits.
He grabbed 10 interceptions over the last three seasons in Baltimore.
The Rams adding Weddle ahead of the free agency window set to open next Wednesday not only addresses one of the potential position vacancies in the defense with safety Lamarcus Joyner set to become a free agent next week, it also demonstrates some long-term planning for the club.
Since the Ravens released the veteran ahead of the free agency window, the Rams adding Weddle does not go into the compensatory pick formula. That means should Los Angeles not re-sign some of its key players, Weddle's addition would not preclude the Rams from receiving higher compensatory picks — much like how the club added defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh last year.
The Rams secondary now features two veterans in Weddle and cornerback Aqib Talib, who are No. 9 and No. 2 in interceptions, respectively, among all active players.