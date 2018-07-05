Rams Feel Good About Depth at Wide Receiver 

With such a diverse group of talent on hand, passing game coordinator Shane Waldron expressed confidence in the room moving forward.

"We got a lot of fast guys, we've got big guys, we've got guys that can run the third-level of the route, the second-level, the first-level," Waldron said. "I feel good that if any of the guys — the guys that were the starters last year, [and] competing to be the starters again this year — if they get tired, we feel good about those spots and hopefully we don't miss a beat."

In his first offseason program with the franchise, Cooks fit in well within the receiving room. Not only did he built up an early chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff, but he also proved himself as a dynamic playmaker with unique speed and an ability to stretch the field.

"I think you've just liked what you've seen overall," McVay said of Cooks. "He's got a great rapport already with Jared and he feels really good with the receiver group. I think he's done a nice job kinda fitting into that room and really endearing himself to his teammates. We sure like him as coaches too."

The veteran receivers also recorded a strong offseason. And because they were returning to the same offensive scheme, the unit was able to pick up where it left off and continue perfecting its technique.