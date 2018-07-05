Rams Feel Good About Depth at Wide Receiver 

The Rams receiving corps had a very productive 2017 season. As part of the league's top-scoring offense, all three starting receivers posted at least 40 receptions, over 500 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.
And as the group heads into 2018, it is poised for an even stronger campaign.
After the departure of Sammy Watkins, the club bolstered the group through the addition of Brandin Cooks. He joins Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp as the likely starters for next season, while returning wideouts like Josh Reynolds, Pharoh Cooper, and Mike Thomas will boost the room's depth.
With such a diverse group of talent on hand, passing game coordinator Shane Waldron expressed confidence in the room moving forward.
"We got a lot of fast guys, we've got big guys, we've got guys that can run the third-level of the route, the second-level, the first-level," Waldron said. "I feel good that if any of the guys — the guys that were the starters last year, [and] competing to be the starters again this year — if they get tired, we feel good about those spots and hopefully we don't miss a beat."
In his first offseason program with the franchise, Cooks fit in well within the receiving room. Not only did he built up an early chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff, but he also proved himself as a dynamic playmaker with unique speed and an ability to stretch the field.
"I think you've just liked what you've seen overall," McVay said of Cooks. "He's got a great rapport already with Jared and he feels really good with the receiver group. I think he's done a nice job kinda fitting into that room and really endearing himself to his teammates. We sure like him as coaches too."
The veteran receivers also recorded a strong offseason. And because they were returning to the same offensive scheme, the unit was able to pick up where it left off and continue perfecting its technique.
"We've got five guys that have been in this offense, that really know what we're trying to get done when you look at Robert, you look at Cooper, Josh, Mike and Pharoh," McVay said. "You feel really good about them."
And while McVay admittedly feels good about the entire group as a whole, he is eager to continue seeing signs of its development in training camp.
"All of them have played football, they produce at this level, and they've done some really good things," he said. "So, [we] want to be able to see those guys continue to take steps, but you certainly feel really good about the depth when you talk about those receivers. That's been a good thing so far for us for sure."