McVay: Ty Simpson 'definitely will' play in Rams' first preseason game, 'haven't decided' on Stetson Bennett IV

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Rams returned back to their Woodland Hills facility after spending about two weeks at LMU for training camp. Upon their return, head coach Sean McVay detailed how he expects to divide the quarterback reps for the first preseason game at the Chiefs on Aug. 15.
"Ty Simpson definitely will (play). I haven't decided on Stetson Bennett IV yet," McVay said on Saturday.
At LMU, Bennett took all of the first-team offense reps on quarterback Matthew Stafford's scheduled days off while Simpson took all of the second-team offense reps. On days when Stafford was on the field, he would take all first-team reps while Bennett took the vast majority, and sometimes all, of the second-team reps.
Simpson had his fair share of moments flashing potential while also making some rookie mistakes throughout his reps at training camp, and Bennett looked more in control having been in the McVay system for multiple seasons now. As for how a decision will be made on whether or not Bennett will play in the first preseason game, McVay is keeping it to "just really seeing established positions, stuff like that."
PRACTICE PHOTOS: All wrapped at camp. Next stop, preseason. | Rams host final practice at training camp
Los Angeles Rams players had an impressive final day of camp, take a look through the best photos from the last day of training camp practice at Loyola Marymount University, sponsored by Community America Credit Union.
As part of their preseason preparation, they will host a joint practice with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Aug. 11. McVay explained how he plans to utilize the joint practice as a time to get different looks against a different team, and especially a team that they'll face later in the season.
"We don't game plan it or anything like that, but just the competition, I think when you go against each other as much as we've done up to this point, it's good to be able to just kind of change it up and get a feel to go against different schemes and great players," McVay said. "I feel good that we play them later on in the year."
As for the approach in the joint practice and how it pertains to the first preseason game, McVay sees it as an opportunity to "do one that supplements their preseason work," and everything done at training camp. And for a rookie quarterback like Simpson and a more experienced quarterback like Bennett, the joint practice will provide an opportunity for each to experience different looks and prepare for their guaranteed and potential preseason appearance.