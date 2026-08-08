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McVay: Ty Simpson 'definitely will' play in Rams' first preseason game, 'haven't decided' on Stetson Bennett IV

Aug 08, 2026 at 01:06 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Rams returned back to their Woodland Hills facility after spending about two weeks at LMU for training camp. Upon their return, head coach Sean McVay detailed how he expects to divide the quarterback reps for the first preseason game at the Chiefs on Aug. 15.

"Ty Simpson definitely will (play). I haven't decided on Stetson Bennett IV yet," McVay said on Saturday.

At LMU, Bennett took all of the first-team offense reps on quarterback Matthew Stafford's scheduled days off while Simpson took all of the second-team offense reps. On days when Stafford was on the field, he would take all first-team reps while Bennett took the vast majority, and sometimes all, of the second-team reps.

Simpson had his fair share of moments flashing potential while also making some rookie mistakes throughout his reps at training camp, and Bennett looked more in control having been in the McVay system for multiple seasons now. As for how a decision will be made on whether or not Bennett will play in the first preseason game, McVay is keeping it to "just really seeing established positions, stuff like that."

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PRACTICE PHOTOS: All wrapped at camp. Next stop, preseason. | Rams host final practice at training camp

Los Angeles Rams players had an impressive final day of camp, take a look through the best photos from the last day of training camp practice at Loyola Marymount University, sponsored by Community America Credit Union.

quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)

Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams
running back Blake Corum (24) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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running back Blake Corum (24) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Alex Cook (39) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Alex Cook (39) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)

Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)

Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)

Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams
defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson (94) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson (94) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Head Coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Head Coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) and running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) and running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)

Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams
tight end Colby Parkinson (84) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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tight end Colby Parkinson (84) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) and running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) and running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)

Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
defensive lineman Poona Ford (97) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive lineman Poona Ford (97) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
running back Kyren Williams (23) and defensive linemanPoona Ford (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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running back Kyren Williams (23) and defensive linemanPoona Ford (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Alex Johnson (36) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Alex Johnson (36) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman David Quessenberry (68) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman David Quessenberry (68) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula and Head Coach Sean McVay at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula and Head Coach Sean McVay at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Robert Woods, wide receiver CJ Daniels (6), wide receiver Tyler Scott (82), Assistant Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury, wide receiver Xavier Smith (19), Senior Offensive Assistant/Wide Receivers Coach Eric Yarber, wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88), wide receiver Tru Edwards (16), wide receiver Brennan Presley (81), Wide Receivers Coach Rob Calabrese, wide receiver Davante Adams (17), wide receiver Puka Nacua (12), wide receiver Mario Williams (14) and wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Robert Woods, wide receiver CJ Daniels (6), wide receiver Tyler Scott (82), Assistant Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury, wide receiver Xavier Smith (19), Senior Offensive Assistant/Wide Receivers Coach Eric Yarber, wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88), wide receiver Tru Edwards (16), wide receiver Brennan Presley (81), Wide Receivers Coach Rob Calabrese, wide receiver Davante Adams (17), wide receiver Puka Nacua (12), wide receiver Mario Williams (14) and wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
quarterback Ty Simpson (15) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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quarterback Ty Simpson (15) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)

Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams
Inside Linebackers at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Inside Linebackers at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)
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at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)

Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)

Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)

Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)

Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams
offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. (71) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. (71) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)

Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams
defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)

Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams
linebacker Nate Landman (53), wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88), outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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linebacker Nate Landman (53), wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88), outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Jordan Waters (32) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Jordan Waters (32) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)

Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
linebacker Nate Landman (53) and Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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linebacker Nate Landman (53) and Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)

Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Tanner Ingle (34), wide receiver Tru Edwards (16) and defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Tanner Ingle (34), wide receiver Tru Edwards (16) and defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Kam Curl (3) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Kam Curl (3) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)
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at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)

Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Shaun Dolac (56) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Shaun Dolac (56) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Quentin Lake (37) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Quentin Lake (37) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams)

Elijah Owens /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson (94) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson (94) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
assistant defensive backs coach Michael Hunter, defensive back Jaylen Watson (35), defensive back Tanner Ingle (34), Senior Offensive Assistant Brian Johnson, defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2), defensive back Quentin Lake (37), Safeties Coach Chris Beake, defensive back Alex Cook (39), defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1), defensive back Cam Lampkin (21), defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5), defensive back Josh Wallace (30), defensive back Nate Valcarcel (43), defensive back Kam Curl (3), defensive back Al'zillion Hamilton (31), defensive back Trent McDuffie (22), defensive back Nick Andersen (45) and Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach Jimmy Lake at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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assistant defensive backs coach Michael Hunter, defensive back Jaylen Watson (35), defensive back Tanner Ingle (34), Senior Offensive Assistant Brian Johnson, defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2), defensive back Quentin Lake (37), Safeties Coach Chris Beake, defensive back Alex Cook (39), defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1), defensive back Cam Lampkin (21), defensive back Kamren Kinchens (5), defensive back Josh Wallace (30), defensive back Nate Valcarcel (43), defensive back Kam Curl (3), defensive back Al'zillion Hamilton (31), defensive back Trent McDuffie (22), defensive back Nick Andersen (45) and Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach Jimmy Lake at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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outside linebacker Myles Garrett (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
running back Ronnie Rivers (20) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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running back Ronnie Rivers (20) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Tru Edwards (16) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Tru Edwards (16) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Quentin Lake (37) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Quentin Lake (37) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Head Coach Sean McVay at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Head Coach Sean McVay at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) and defensive back Nick Anderson (45) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) and defensive back Nick Anderson (45) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)

Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams
defensive lineman Jaxson Moi (98) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive lineman Jaxson Moi (98) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
running back Jordan Waters (32), running back Dean Connors (33), running back Blake Corum (24), Running Backs Coach Ron Gould, running back Kyren Williams (23), running back Ronnie Rivers (20) and running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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running back Jordan Waters (32), running back Dean Connors (33), running back Blake Corum (24), Running Backs Coach Ron Gould, running back Kyren Williams (23), running back Ronnie Rivers (20) and running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)
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at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)

Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams
quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and tight end Max Klare (86) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and tight end Max Klare (86) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
defensive back Quentin Lake (37) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive back Quentin Lake (37) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)

Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
defensive end Myles Garrett (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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defensive end Myles Garrett (95) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Bryce Henderson (70) and offensive lineman Bryce Henderson (70) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Bryce Henderson (70) and offensive lineman Bryce Henderson (70) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams)

Noel Vasquez /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (65) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (65) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Associate Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Dave Ragone and defensive back Quentin Lake (37) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Associate Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Dave Ragone and defensive back Quentin Lake (37) at Loyola Marymount University during the 2026 Rams Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
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As part of their preseason preparation, they will host a joint practice with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Aug. 11. McVay explained how he plans to utilize the joint practice as a time to get different looks against a different team, and especially a team that they'll face later in the season.

"We don't game plan it or anything like that, but just the competition, I think when you go against each other as much as we've done up to this point, it's good to be able to just kind of change it up and get a feel to go against different schemes and great players," McVay said. "I feel good that we play them later on in the year."

As for the approach in the joint practice and how it pertains to the first preseason game, McVay sees it as an opportunity to "do one that supplements their preseason work," and everything done at training camp. And for a rookie quarterback like Simpson and a more experienced quarterback like Bennett, the joint practice will provide an opportunity for each to experience different looks and prepare for their guaranteed and potential preseason appearance.

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