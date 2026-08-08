McVay: Ty Simpson 'definitely will' play in Rams' first preseason game, 'haven't decided' on Stetson Bennett IV

As part of their preseason preparation, they will host a joint practice with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Aug. 11. McVay explained how he plans to utilize the joint practice as a time to get different looks against a different team, and especially a team that they'll face later in the season.

"We don't game plan it or anything like that, but just the competition, I think when you go against each other as much as we've done up to this point, it's good to be able to just kind of change it up and get a feel to go against different schemes and great players," McVay said. "I feel good that we play them later on in the year."