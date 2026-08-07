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2026 Rams gameday giveaway and gift with purchase items announced

Aug 07, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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The gate giveaway lineup has been released! Four games will feature exclusive commemorative gate giveaways, including a replica Championship Ring and beach towel. In addition, fans have the chance to purchase special ticket packages.

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The gate giveaway schedule kicks off with a beach towel that commemorates the 1951 World Championship Los Angeles Rams season. Celebrating the first ever professional sports championship earned for the city of Los Angeles, this towel will be given away to fans in attendance for the home opener on Monday Night Football, September 21, vs. the New York Giants. To attend the game and receive this commemorative item, you can click here.

The MVP returns! Celebrate Matthew Stafford's 2025 NFL MVP season with an exclusive Rally Towel, presented by Hyundai. Score this item and see the Rams battle Josh Allen and the Bills in another Monday Night Football primetime matchup on Monday, October 12,  click here.

Relive the 2021 Super Bowl Campaign like a championship level fan! Fans can secure a Replica Championship Ring, presented by Cedars Sinai, by attending our NFC West rivalry clash with the Cardinals on Sunday, October 18. The first 60,000 fans in attendance will get one so make sure to get your tickets HERE.

Rounding out the gate giveaway slate is an item that lets you take home a piece of Rams history. Modelled after the 1951 Championship yellow uniform, this jersey rally towel represents the celebration of our past with the modern tweak of our new alternate 'Classic Sol' uniform. Click here to see us battle the Chiefs in yet another primetime showdown on Thursday Night, December 3.

2026 Rams gameday giveaway and gift with purchase items announced

In addition to gate giveaways that every fan is eligible to receive upon entry to SoFI Stadium, the Rams also have an incredible lineup of premium gift with purchase items.

In partnership with Disneyland Resort, you can purchase a special ticket package to our Cardinals matchup on October 18 and go home with a set of Royal and Sol colored Minnie Mouse Ears. Inventory for this package is very limited so purchase your tickets now.

In celebration of Dia de los Muertos, secure a ticket package that includes a special Rampage bobblehead and a game ticket for our matchup with the Chargers on Sunday, November 1 by clicking here.

The final gift with purchase item is a collaboration that is back by popular demand! After launching the first ever Hello Kitty collaboration with an NFL team last season, the Rams and Hello Kitty are running it back. Secure your limited-edition Hello Kitty X Rams Bobblehead and a ticket for our season finale against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks by clicking here.

To purchase tickets for one or any of these matchups, click HERE. To view premium suite options available for these games, click HERE.

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