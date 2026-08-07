2026 Rams gameday giveaway and gift with purchase items announced

The gate giveaway schedule kicks off with a beach towel that commemorates the 1951 World Championship Los Angeles Rams season. Celebrating the first ever professional sports championship earned for the city of Los Angeles, this towel will be given away to fans in attendance for the home opener on Monday Night Football, September 21, vs. the New York Giants. To attend the game and receive this commemorative item, you can click here.

The MVP returns! Celebrate Matthew Stafford's 2025 NFL MVP season with an exclusive Rally Towel, presented by Hyundai. Score this item and see the Rams battle Josh Allen and the Bills in another Monday Night Football primetime matchup on Monday, October 12, click here.

Relive the 2021 Super Bowl Campaign like a championship level fan! Fans can secure a Replica Championship Ring, presented by Cedars Sinai, by attending our NFC West rivalry clash with the Cardinals on Sunday, October 18. The first 60,000 fans in attendance will get one so make sure to get your tickets HERE.