Rams finalize 2021 sports performance staff

Feb 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott on Tuesday announced the club's finalized, four-member 2021 sports performance staff with the below title changes and additions.

* = new addition to coaching staff, ^ = new title

  • Director of Strength and Conditioning: Justin Lovett^
  • Assistant, Strength and Conditioning: Jamel Cooper*
  • Assistant, Strength and Conditioning: John Griffin*
  • Assistant, Strength and Conditioning: Zach Witherspoon*

