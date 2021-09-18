Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams update home gameday COVID-19 policy in alignment with latest L.A. County public health order

Sep 18, 2021 at 02:35 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday announced that starting Oct. 7, all stadium events with at least 10,000 attendees will require attendees ages 12 and over to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the start of an event, including all Rams games, for entry at SoFi Stadium. Children under 12 do not need a negative test result for entry, but must wear a mask.

For Rams home games, this will apply starting with their Oct. 24 home game against the Lions. Masks will still be required for all attendees.

A person is considered fully vaccinated having received the final dose in the COVID-19 vaccine series at least two (2) weeks prior to gameday. This means at least two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or AstraZeneca for international fans) or at least two weeks following the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Fans may show:

  • Their physical vaccination card (which includes their name, type of COVID-19 vaccine provided and date last dose was administered)
  • OR a photo a vaccination card
  • OR a photo of their vaccination card stored on a phone or electronic device
  • OR documentation of your full vaccination against COVID-19 from a healthcare provider

Fans who are not yet vaccinated, have only received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or are not yet beyond the two-week minimum fully-vaccinated window, must still provide a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

For pre-entry negative COVID-19 testing within 72 hours of the event start time, both PCR and antigen tests are acceptable. Fans must present a printed document from the test provider OR laboratory OR an email or text message displayed on a phone from the test provider or laboratory. The information should include their name, type of test performed and negative test result (date of test must be within prior 72 hours of event start time).

Given vaccination and testing options, season or single game ticket refunds will not be available. If you cannot meet the requirements set and thus cannot attend a game, available options include transferring, reselling or donating your tickets through Account Manager.

The Rams will continue to follow public health guidelines to keep attendees safe. The Rams also remind fans to please stay home if they feel sick or have close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

For additional health and safety information, click here.

Additional key gameday reminders:

  • Mobile Tickets: All Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Screenshots of ticket printout images will not be accepted. For more information about how to access mobile tickets for Rams games, go to https://www.therams.com/tickets/mobile-ticketing.
  • Arrive Early: Fans should expect large crowd and arrive an least an hour before kickoff. Parking lots open four hours before kickoff, entries open two hours before kickoff. Fans can visit www.therams.com/parking to purchase on-site parking and for all parking information.
  • Clear Bag Policy: To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into stadiums, NFL teams have implemented a policy limiting the size and type of bags that can be brought into stadiums. More information about the NFL Clear Bag Policy can be found at http://nfl.com/allclear. Permitted bags should be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12" x 6" x 12". Exceptions to this policy can be made for all medically necessary items following proper inspection. Other permitted bags include one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar) and small clutch bags, which cannot exceed 4.5" x 6.5" in size, with or without a handle or strap.

