Los Angeles Rams host inaugural Girls' Flag Jamboree presented by Bridgestone

In addition to the Jamboree, the Rams and Bridgestone recently launched the LA Rams Girls' Flag Game of the Week to highlight eight high school games during the inaugural season of girls' flag football in California. From September 11 through October 28, the Rams and Bridgestone are activating onsite at each game to host halftime competitions for fans and give away swag. Each participating team will receive a $1,000 equipment donation for their program provided by presenting sponsor Bridgestone as well as USA Football.

"Participation in sports like flag football empowers girls to chase their passions and build skills that can be translated on and off the field," said Caitlyn Ranson, head of partnership marketing, Bridgestone Americas. "We believe that every girl should have the opportunity to participate in flag football, and our support of today's Jamboree reflects Bridgestone's commitment to serving communities where we move, live, work, and play. What really matters is creating equitable access to opportunity today and for generations to come, and we look forward to continuing to champion the limitless potential of girls in Southern California and beyond."

Earlier this year with the support of Bridgestone, the Rams and USA Football provided 165 high schools with Girls' Flag Football Equipment Kits to grow the game. Each kit contained all the tools needed to facilitate practice and games. In addition, the Rams and USA Football provided more than 200 high school teams with Girls' Flag Football Resource Packages. Each resource package included information about rules, grants, practice plans and a playbook.

"The Rams are thrilled to celebrate girls' flag football and commemorate its inaugural season with our Girls' Flag Jamboree, presented by Bridgestone," said Noel Grigsby, head of girls' flag, Los Angeles Rams. "We are grateful for our partnership with Bridgestone and their commitment to girls' flag football this season, alongside the support of partners like Nike, Gatorade, Oakley, El Torito, USA Football and LMU. Since the launch of our Girls' Flag League of Champions in 2021, we've aimed to break barriers and create platforms for young girls to shine, both on and off the field."

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section voted to make girls' flag football an official sport beginning in the 2023-24 school year. This year on Friday, February 3, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) voted to sanction girls' flag football in high schools across California.