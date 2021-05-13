Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams host virtual preliminary Cheerleader auditions for 2021 season

May 13, 2021 at 02:10 PM
The Los Angeles Rams are hosting virtual preliminary Cheerleader auditions for the 2021 NFL season on Saturday, May 22. 

This year's virtual preliminary auditions will require each candidate to learn a choreographed routine in a span of three hours, record themselves performing the routine, and submit a video of the performance on Saturday, May 22. Finalists will be announced on Tuesday, May 25 at therams.com/cheerleaders

Those who are selected as finalists will continue the audition process and participate in virtual interviews and rehearsals prior to the final auditions on Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. PT. 

Candidates who are interested in auditioning must be 18 or older by May 22 and register online at www.therams.com/auditions by Friday, May 21 at 3 p.m. PT. 

The Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders participate in a variety of public appearances, events, and community service initiatives across the Los Angeles region, nationally and internationally throughout the year. In addition to their performances on game days at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders have provided more than 1,200 hours of community service in the Southern California region. For more information, please visit www.therams.com/cheerleaders.

