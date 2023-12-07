Rams House for the Holidays is back for Weeks 15 & 16 against Commanders and Saints

This year, in addition to watching the Rams push for a playoff spot, we have a number of special experiences and giveaways planned for our game against the Washington Commanders on December 17 as well as the regular season home finale in primetime against the New Orleans Saints on December 21. Both games will feature pregame appearances from Santa, a Season Ticket Member discount of 30% off Rams gear, as well as a rally towel giveaway and special halftime performance from Busta Rhymes at the Saints game. Fans can be there for the push to the playoffs and experience the holidays at the Rams House by securing your seats now or enjoy an elevated private gameday experience with a suite rental.