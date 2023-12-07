Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams House for the Holidays is back for Weeks 15 & 16 against Commanders and Saints

Dec 07, 2023 at 08:59 AM
With two home games in mid-December, we are excited to bring back Rams House for the Holidays this season! Last year, the Rams launched Rams House for the Holidays around the game vs. the Denver Broncos on December 25. This game featured special giveaways, holiday decorations, a visit from Santa, integrations with Nickelodeon, a Season Ticket Member special event and much more. Plus, over 2,000 tickets were donated to deserving charities by Season Ticket Members who were rewarded with amazing gifts from Rams partners.

This year, in addition to watching the Rams push for a playoff spot, we have a number of special experiences and giveaways planned for our game against the Washington Commanders on December 17 as well as the regular season home finale in primetime against the New Orleans Saints on December 21. Both games will feature pregame appearances from Santa, a Season Ticket Member discount of 30% off Rams gear, as well as a rally towel giveaway and special halftime performance from Busta Rhymes at the Saints game. Fans can be there for the push to the playoffs and experience the holidays at the Rams House by securing your seats now or enjoy an elevated private gameday experience with a suite rental.

Season Ticket Members who are unable to attend one or either game can donate their tickets and make someone else's holiday brighter through our ticket donation program. As a thank you to our Season Ticket Members who donate this holiday season, Johnnie Walker is offering an exclusive Rams branded bottle for the first 500 members who donate. In addition, members can win prizes from Hilton, Oakley, El Torito, Westgate Resorts, Dos Hombres Tequila, Xponential Fitness, The Parking Spot, Nike, Mamitas and more!

