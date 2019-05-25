Rams mobilize in full force to end homelessness for United Way's 12th Annual HomeWalk

HomeWalk is part of United Way of Greater Los Angeles' Everyone In Campaign, which seeks to end homelessness across LA County by providing services to people experiencing long-term homelessness with short-term and permanent housing solutions. Over the past eleven years, HomeWalk has raised over $8.6 million and UWGLA has helped 45,000 neighbors find a home.

"Thousands of homes—safe, stable homes—are how we are ending homelessness," said Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. "We see these solutions changing lives every day and we know we need to do more to get ahead of the crisis we see on our streets and in our communities… This was our first year doing it with the Rams and they allowed us to elevate the platform of the important issue of homelessness. It's so important when a sports team weighs in on a big issue facing the city. The Rams players are here. I think setting that leadership for Los Angeles and the fans is really remarkable and inspires everybody to get involved."

Living up to his deserving reputation as an ultimate community leader, Andrew Whitworth matched the funds raised by the Rams organization and fans with a $16,325 donation. The Pro-Bowl Left Tackle also joined fans in the 5k walk with his family. Coach McVay also made a significant financial contribution to aid in the fight to bring everyone in.

"It's great when you have something like this and to know that our players who people see every Sunday come out to show support for something that means so much to the city," said Whitworth. "The only way we play our game is with community support and for us to return that back to the community is really important to myself and our guys."

Also making laps alongside fellow community members with his young son's arms wrapped around his neck was Rams Punter Johnny Hekker.