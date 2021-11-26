Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 11/26: Leonard Floyd carries no designation, Dont'e Deayon and Ben Skowronek questionable for Week 12 at Packers

Nov 26, 2021 at 02:33 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams cornerback Dont'e Deayon (thigh) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (back) are both questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers in Green Bay (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Rams head coach Sean McVay before Friday's practice said he was "hopeful" Deayon would be able to play Sunday, but that Friday's practice would be a big indicator. Deayon was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice.

"Did some really good sprint work on Wednesday and responded well, didn't have any sort of setbacks," McVay said. "And so today, being able to really ramp him up will give us a better feel. Because we haven't practiced yet, it's truly hard for me to say, but he's trending in the right direction."

Skowronek was added to the injury report Friday with a back injury that made him a limited participant.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿ carries no injury designation for Sunday. He has cleared concussion protocol, according to a team spokesperson.

For the Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) carries no injury designation for Sunday's game. Head coach Matt LaFleur told Green Bay reporters Friday that Rodgers would start despite not participating in practice this week. However, running back Aaron Jones (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) and linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) are all considered questionable; cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee) is considered doubtful.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Leonard Floyd OLB Concussion DNP Limited Full -
Dont'e Deayon CB Thigh DNP Limited Full Questionable
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest DNP Full Full -
Ben Skowronek WR Back - - Limited Questionable

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Davante Adams WR Ankle Limited Full Full -
David Bakhtiari T Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Rashan Gary LB Elbow Limited Limited Full Questionable
Aaron Jones RB Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Kevin King CB Hip/Knee DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Tyler Lancaster DL Thumb Full Full Full -
Allen Lazard WR Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Aaron Rodgers QB Toe DNP DNP DNP -
Malik Taylor WR Abdomen DNP DNP DNP Out
Marcedes Lewis TE Rest - DNP Full -

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller share final thoughts on Packers prep ahead of Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller's Friday press conferences as the Rams wrap up their preparation for Week 12 against the Packers. 
news

Week 12 Preview: All eyes on Rams & Packers for huge NFC tilt in Week 12

Looking ahead to this week's Game of the Week, J.B. Long discusses the importance of this matchup within the NFC playoff picture, how Odell Beckham Jr. can add more fire power to an already potent offense, and the challenges a team faces when visiting the Frozen Tundra.
news

Studying Davante Adams helped Cooper Kupp elevate his game

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has long been an example for Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams S Johnnie Johnson

After playing 9 seasons with the Rams, former safety Johnnie Johnson details how the game of football helped set him up for a second career aimed at helping those in need.
news

After multiple Thanksgiving gamedays, 2021 will present different routine for Stafford family

Having played on Thanksgiving often during his 12 seasons with the Lions, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won't have his usual gameday routine for that day this year with the Rams playing on Sunday. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald preview Week 12 at Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Wednesday press conferences as they prepare for the Packers. 
news

Notable Rams-Packers games through the years

Ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup, theRams.com looks back on notable Rams-Packers games in series history. 
news

Torry Holt named modern-era semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt is one the of 26 modern-era players chosen as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. 
news

Rams-Jaguars kickoff moved to 1:05 p.m. pacific time

The NFL on Tuesday announced a new kickoff time and TV network for the Rams' Dec. 5 home game against the Jaguars. 
news

First Look: Rams return from bye week to take on Packers in Green Bay

An early preview of Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. 
Advertising