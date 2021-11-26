Injury Report 11/26: Leonard Floyd carries no designation, Dont'e Deayon and Ben Skowronek questionable for Week 12 at Packers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams cornerback Dont'e Deayon (thigh) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (back) are both questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers in Green Bay (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Rams head coach Sean McVay before Friday's practice said he was "hopeful" Deayon would be able to play Sunday, but that Friday's practice would be a big indicator. Deayon was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice.

"Did some really good sprint work on Wednesday and responded well, didn't have any sort of setbacks," McVay said. "And so today, being able to really ramp him up will give us a better feel. Because we haven't practiced yet, it's truly hard for me to say, but he's trending in the right direction."

Skowronek was added to the injury report Friday with a back injury that made him a limited participant.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿ carries no injury designation for Sunday. He has cleared concussion protocol, according to a team spokesperson.

For the Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) carries no injury designation for Sunday's game. Head coach Matt LaFleur told Green Bay reporters Friday that Rodgers would start despite not participating in practice this week. However, running back Aaron Jones (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) and linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) are all considered questionable; cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee) is considered doubtful.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.