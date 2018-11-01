Rams Partner With Beyond Differences To Celebrate 'Know Your Classmates Day' 

On October 16, the Los Angeles Rams partnered with Beyond Differences to celebrate 'Know Your Classmates Day' and assist with group activities at two Los Angeles schools. Know Your Classmates is a curriculum, a campaign and a national awareness day designed to create and nurture healthy and open relationships between classmates, particularly focused on middle school students.

Rams Tight End TYLER HIGBEE paid a visit to Magnolia Science Academy 2 in Van Nuys where he held a Q & A session with multiple classrooms. He echoed Coach McVay's message of team connectedness to achieve a common goal and translated it for students to implement in their daily lives with their peers in the classroom.

"I wanted to relay the message of teamwork," said Higbee. "In order for us to have success on the field, we have to achieve our common goal as a team. That's why it's so important for us to get to know our teammates because everyone has something special about themselves regardless of what their differences may be whether it's their background, where they grew up, or their ethnicity. It also provided me a chance to share some of my experiences while also getting a chance to listen to some of theirs."

The team's Long Snapper JAKE MCQUAIDE, Offensive Lineman AARON NEARY, and Defensive Lineman ETHAN WESTBROOKS spent time at Sutter Middle School in Winnetka where they participated in an all-school meet-and-greet session with students and faculty. The players signed autographs, took photos, and facilitated interaction between students.