Los Angeles Rams & Pepsi to purchase meals for fans visiting The Serving Spoon in Inglewood on January 6 

Leading up to the Rams Inspire Change game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, the Rams and Pepsi are teaming up to purchase meals for fans and Los Angeles residents that visit The Serving Spoon in Inglewood on Jan. 6 as part of Pepsi's Dig In program designed to support Black-owned restaurants and the people behind them.

The initiative is part of the Los Angeles Rams' Inspire Change efforts that aim to create solutions that address community barriers and highlight stories and moments in Rams' history that have inspired change on and off the field. Launched in 2019, Inspire Change is a league-wide platform that showcases the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the NFL to create positive change in communities across the country. Throughout the year and as part of Inspire Change, the Rams will recognize individuals that are doing critical work in their communities to address education disparities, food and housing insecurity, criminal justice reform and community-police relations.

Through the Pepsi Dig In program, PepsiCo has committed $50 million over five years to help set Black restauranteurs up for success. As part of the initiative, PepsiCo advises owners on how to access capital, how to set up a successful delivery operation, how to use marketing tools to make their presence known and more.

WHO:

Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders

Team Mascot Rampage

The Serving Spoon owners Angela and J.C. Johnson

Pepsi Representatives

WHEN & WHERE:

Thursday, Jan. 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

The Serving Spoon located at 1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302