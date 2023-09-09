Rams place Cooper Kupp and Hunter Long on Injured Reserve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have placed wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) and tight end Hunter Long (thigh) on Injured Reserve.
As a result, both players will miss at least four games – starting with this Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Seattle (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX) – and not be eligible to return until Week 5 against the Eagles at the earliest. After taking on the Seahawks, the Rams will face 49ers at home in Week 2, the Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 3, and the Colts in Indianapolis in Week 4.
Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said Kupp and Long being placed on IR was a "definite possibility."
Kupp has been dealing with "some soft tissue stuff," per McVay, after suffering a setback with his hamstring. Long has a thigh injury unrelated to the groin injury that kept him sidelined for most of training camp and the preseason.