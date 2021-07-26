Rams place Tutu Atwell on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they have placed rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Rams' rookies reported to training camp yesterday. Atwell is following NFL protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely. He cannot practice until he is cleared.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.