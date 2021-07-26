Rams place Tutu Atwell on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they have placed rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Rams' rookies reported to training camp yesterday. Atwell is following NFL protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely. He cannot practice until he is cleared.
Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
L.A. selected Atwell with the 57th overall pick in the second round of this year's NFL Draft. He tallied 140 receptions for 2,307 yards and 21 touchdowns across 34 games in three seasons at the University of Louisville, tying for fifth in school history with 21 touchdown catches, ranking fourth with 10 100-yard receiving games, and eighth with 2,307 receiving yards.