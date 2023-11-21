Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 12:
Last Week: 27
Change: +3
Last Week: 25
Change: +6
Last Week: 27
Change: +2
Last Week: 26
Change: +2
Last Week: 27
Change: +3
Last Week: 26
Change: +6
AVERAGE RANKING: 22.66
HIGH: 19 (ESPN)
LOW: 22 (Multiple outlets)
BIGGEST CHANGE: +6 (Multiple outlets)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE ARIZONA CARDINALS
NFL.com — 30
ESPN.com — 31
Yahoo! Sports — 29
Bleacher Report — 28
Sports Illustrated – 28
CBS Sports — 29