Rams Power Rankings: Week 13

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 13:
Last Week: 9
Change: -2
Last Week: 4
Change: -7
Last Week: 7
Change: -2
Last Week: 2
Change: -5
Last Week: 8
Change: -1
Last Week: 9
Change: -2
Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week; this week, it was senior NFL reporter/lead content strategist Albert Breer's turn.
Last Week: 2
Change: -5
Last Week: 9
Change: -3
AVERAGE RANKING: 9.62
HIGH: 7 (Bleacher Report, CBS)
LOW: 11 (Multiple outlets)
BIGGEST CHANGE: -7 (ESPN)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
NFL.com — 31
ESPN.com — 30
Yahoo! Sports — 30
Bleacher Report — 32
USA Today — 31
Sports Illustrated – 31
CBS Sports — 31
The Washington Post — 31