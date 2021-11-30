Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 13

Nov 30, 2021 at 03:15 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 13:

211130_PowerRankings_16x9

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 11

Last Week: 9

Change: -2

ESPN.com Rank: 11

Last Week: 4

Change: -7

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 9

Last Week: 7

Change: -2

Bleacher Report Rank: 7

Last Week: 2

Change: -5

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 9

Last Week: 8

Change: -1

Sports Illustrated, MMQB Rank: 11

Last Week: 9

Change: -2

Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week; this week, it was senior NFL reporter/lead content strategist Albert Breer's turn.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 7

Last Week: 2

Change: -5

Washington Post, Mark Maske Rank: 12

Last Week: 9

Change: -3

AVERAGE RANKING: 9.62

HIGH: 7 (Bleacher Report, CBS)

LOW: 11 (Multiple outlets)

BIGGEST CHANGE: -7 (ESPN)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

NFL.com — 31

ESPN.com — 30

Yahoo! Sports — 30

Bleacher Report — 32

USA Today — 31

Sports Illustrated – 31

CBS Sports — 31

The Washington Post — 31

