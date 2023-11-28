Rams Power Rankings: Week 13

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 13:
Last Week: 24
Change: +2
Last Week: 19
Change: +3
Last Week: 25
Change: +4
Last Week: 24
Change: +5
Last Week: 24
Change: +6
Last Week: 20
Change: +3
AVERAGE RANKING: 18.83
HIGH: 18 (Sports Illustrated)
LOW: 25 (Yahoo Sports)
BIGGEST CHANGE: +6 (Sports Illustrated)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
NFL.com — 10
ESPN.com — 11
Yahoo! Sports — 11
Bleacher Report — 14
Sports Illustrated – 10
CBS Sports — 16