Rams Power Rankings: Week 13

Nov 28, 2023 at 01:51 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 13:

231128_PowerRankings_16x9

NFL.com, Eric Edholm Rank: 22

Last Week: 24

Change: +2

ESPN.com Rank: 16

Last Week: 19

Change: +3

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 21

Last Week: 25

Change: +4

Bleacher Report Rank: 19

Last Week: 24

Change: +5

Sports Illustrated: 18

Last Week: 24

Change: +6

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 17

Last Week: 20

Change: +3

AVERAGE RANKING: 18.83

HIGH: 18 (Sports Illustrated)

LOW: 25 (Yahoo Sports)

BIGGEST CHANGE: +6 (Sports Illustrated)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE CLEVELAND BROWNS

NFL.com — 10

ESPN.com — 11

Yahoo! Sports — 11

Bleacher Report — 14

Sports Illustrated – 10

CBS Sports — 16

news

First Look: Rams host Browns at SoFi Stadium in Week 13 seeking 3-game win streak

An early preview of Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Duke Shelley placed on Injured Reserve; McVay says Quentin Lake not expected to return this week vs. Browns

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates coming out of Sunday's Week 12 game against the Cardinals. 
news

"No estoy sorprendido": Increíble regreso de Kyren Williams ayuda a los Rams a completar otra barrida divisional | Resumen del partido

Matthew Stafford lanzó cuatro pases de touchdown en el cómodo triunfo sobre Arizona que acerca a Los Ángeles a la zona de playoffs en la NFC.
news

'200' percent': Kyren Williams shows he's at more than full strength with 204 total yards and two touchdowns vs. Cardinals

In his first game back from an ankle injury, running back Kyren Williams went off for 204 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the Rams' 37-14 road win over the Cardinals.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams react to Rams' 37-14 Week 12 win over Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 37-14 road win over the Cardinals.
news

Game Recap: Rams blow out Cardinals 37-14 in Arizona for second-straight win

Big days from running back Kyren Williams and quarterback Matthew Stafford, timely plays by Rams defense help Los Angeles defeat the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Week 12. 
news

Brycen Hopkins and Earnest Brown IV among Rams' inactives for Week 12 at Cardinals

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
news

Oportunidad de oro: los Rams pueden meterse de lleno a la carrera de playoffs si ganan en Arizona | Vista previa del partido

Los Ángeles contará con el regreso del corredor Kyren Williams para ir en busca de otra barrida divisional ante unos Cardinals con muchos lesionados
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals in Week 12

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 12 regular season road game against the Arizona Cardinals, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cardinals in Week 12

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Derion Kendrick makes most of return to starting lineup

In a backup role against the Packers, Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick capitalized on being a starter again with his first career interception against the Seahawks.
