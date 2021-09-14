Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 2

Sep 14, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 2:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 3

Last Week: 6

Change: +3

"Pretty much a perfect opener for the Rams, who executed on both sides of the ball in a blowout win over the Bears under the lights at SoFi Stadium."

ESPN.com Rank: 4

Last Week: 5

Change: +1

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab: 4

Last Week: 7

Change: +3

Bleacher Report Rank: 6

Last Week: 6

Change: No change

"Matthew Stafford made his Los Angeles Rams debut on Sunday night, and to say it went well is an understatement. He threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns and posted a gaudy passer rating of 156.1."

USA Today Rank: 3

Last Week: 6

Change: +3

Sports Illustrated, MMQB staff writer Conor Orr rank: 1

Last Week: 4

Change: +3

"The NFL's greatest matchup generating offense now has Matthew Stafford as its pilot."

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 4

Last Week: 8

Change: +4

"Matt Stafford showed in the opener that he will liven up the passing game for this Rams team with the deep shots. The defense was its usual stout self against the Bears."

Washington Post: 3

Last Week: 5

Change: +2

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

NFL.com — 21

ESPN.com — 16

Yahoo! Sports — 21

Bleacher Report — 19

USA Today — 25

Sports Illustrated — 20

CBS Sports — 21

The Washington Post — 24

