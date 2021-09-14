Rams Power Rankings: Week 2

Last Week: 6

Change: +3

"Pretty much a perfect opener for the Rams, who executed on both sides of the ball in a blowout win over the Bears under the lights at SoFi Stadium."

Last Week: 5

Change: +1

Last Week: 7

Change: +3

Last Week: 6

Change: No change

"Matthew Stafford made his Los Angeles Rams debut on Sunday night, and to say it went well is an understatement. He threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns and posted a gaudy passer rating of 156.1."

Last Week: 6

Change: +3

Last Week: 4

Change: +3

"The NFL's greatest matchup generating offense now has Matthew Stafford as its pilot."

Last Week: 8

Change: +4

"Matt Stafford showed in the opener that he will liven up the passing game for this Rams team with the deep shots. The defense was its usual stout self against the Bears."

Last Week: 5

Change: +2

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

NFL.com — 21

ESPN.com — 16

Yahoo! Sports — 21

Bleacher Report — 19

USA Today — 25

Sports Illustrated — 20

CBS Sports — 21