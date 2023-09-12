Rams Power Rankings: Week 2

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 2:
Last Week: 30
Change: +4
Last Week: 27
Change: +5
Last Week: 30
Change: +4
Last Week: 28
Change: +5
Last Week: 15
Change: No change
Last Week: 31
Change: +11`
AVERAGE RANKING: 22
HIGH: 22 (ESPN)
LOW: 26 (Multiple outlets)
BIGGEST CHANGE: +11 (CBS Sports)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
NFL.com — 1
ESPN.com — 1
Yahoo! Sports — 1
Bleacher Report — 1
Sports Illustrated – 1
CBS Sports — 1