Rams Power Rankings: Week 2

Sep 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM
Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 2:

NFL.com, Eric Edholm Rank: 26

Last Week: 30

Change: +4

ESPN.com Rank: 22

Last Week: 27

Change: +5

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 26

Last Week: 30

Change: +4

Bleacher Report Rank: 23

Last Week: 28

Change: +5

Sports Illustrated: 15

Last Week: 15

Change: No change

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 20

Last Week: 31

Change: +11`

AVERAGE RANKING: 22

HIGH: 22 (ESPN)

LOW: 26 (Multiple outlets)

BIGGEST CHANGE: +11 (CBS Sports)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

NFL.com — 1

ESPN.com — 1

Yahoo! Sports — 1

Bleacher Report — 1

Sports Illustrated – 1

CBS Sports — 1

Advertising