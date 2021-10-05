Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 5

Oct 05, 2021 at 09:22 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 5:

211005_PowerRankingsWk5_16x9

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 9

Last Week: 1

Change: -8

ESPN.com Rank: 3

Last Week: 1

Change: -2

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 3

Last Week: 1

Change: -2

Bleacher Report Rank: 2

Last Week: 1

Change: -1

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 2

Last Week: 1

Change: -1

Sports Illustrated, MMQB senior writer Jenny Vrentas Rank: 1

Last Week: 1

Change: No change

Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 6

Last Week: 1

Change: -5

Washington Post, Mark Maske Rank: 6

Last Week: 1

Change: -5

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFL.com — 12

ESPN.com — 13

Yahoo! Sports — 16

Bleacher Report — 12

USA Today — 18

Sports Illustrated — 12

CBS Sports — 14

The Washington Post — 13

Related Content

news

Short turnaround from Week 4 to Week 5 gives Rams near-immediate opportunity to respond "the way that we expect to"

With a Thursday night game against the Seahawks up next, the Rams will have a chance to move past their first loss of the season quickly.
news

Los Cardinals ponen fin al dominio de los Rams y son líderes de la NFC

Arizona aprovecha errores de la ofensiva de Los Ángeles y corre con mucho éxito sobre la cancha de SoFi Stadium para la victoria de 37-20.
news

First Look: Rams head to Seattle for Thursday Night Football road game against Seahawks

An early preview of Thursday night's Week 5 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kenny Young, Van Jefferson, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey react to Rams' loss to Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Kenny Young, wide receiver Van Jefferson, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 37-20 loss to the Cardinals. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Cardinals 37-20

The Rams are dealt their first loss after falling to the Cardinals 37-20 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ogbo Okoronkwo active, Chris Garrett inactive for Rams-Cardinals

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 4 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 4 home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm.  
news

Las piernas de Kyler Murray, el desafío para los Rams en otro choque de invictos en SoFi

Si Los Ángeles puede vencer a Arizona por novena vez seguida bajo McVay el premio será la cima absoluta del Oeste y tal vez de toda la NFC
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Cardinals in Week 4

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media on Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Week 4 Preview: Rams kick off division play with undefeated showdown vs. Cardinals

In this week's preview, J.B. Long marvels at the stellar start to Cooper Kupp's season, examines how Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense can succeed against a formidable Cardinals defense, and looks at how Aaron Donald and the Rams defense can keep a red hot Kyler Murray in check.
news

Ultimate competitors Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins meet again

The next chapter in the battles between cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins comes Sunday when the Rams host the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
Advertising