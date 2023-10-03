Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 5

Oct 03, 2023 at 11:40 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 5:

231003_PowerRankings_16x9

NFL.com, Eric Edholm Rank: 17

Last Week: 24

Change: +7

ESPN.com Rank: 15

Last Week: 22

Change: +7

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 17

Last Week: 23

Change: +6

Bleacher Report Rank: 16

Last Week: 22

Change: +6

Sports Illustrated: 11

Last Week: 17

Change: +6

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 17

Last Week: 23

Change: +6

AVERAGE RANKING: 15.5

HIGH: 11 (Sports Illustrated)

LOW: 17 (Multiple outlets)

BIGGEST CHANGE: +7 (NFL.com)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

NFL.com — 4

ESPN.com — 2

Yahoo! Sports — 3

Bleacher Report — 2

Sports Illustrated – 3

CBS Sports — 2

Advertising