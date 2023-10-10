Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

Oct 10, 2023 at 02:52 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 6:

231010_PowerRankings_16x9

NFL.com, Eric Edholm Rank: 22

Last Week: 17

Change: -5

ESPN.com Rank: 20

Last Week: 15

Change: -5

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 19

Last Week: 17

Change: -2

Bleacher Report Rank: 18

Last Week: 16

Change: -2

Sports Illustrated: 21

Last Week: 11

Change: -10

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 21

Last Week: 17

Change: -4

AVERAGE RANKING: 20.2

HIGH: 18 (Bleacher Report)

LOW: 22 (NFL.com)

BIGGEST CHANGE: -10 (Sports Illustrated)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE ARIZONA CARDINALS

NFL.com — 28

ESPN.com — 27

Yahoo! Sports — 27

Bleacher Report — 27

Sports Illustrated – 28

CBS Sports — 27

Related Content

news

Rams agree to terms on Van Jefferson trade with Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade that will send wide receiver Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons.
news

First Look: Rams host Cardinals in Week 6 NFC West battle

An early preview of Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

McVay: Bobby Brown III out 5-7 weeks with Grade 3 MCL sprain, plus updates on Rob Havenstein and Coleman Shelton

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on nose tackle Bobby Brown III and offensive linemen Rob Havenstein and Coleman Shelton coming out of Week 5 against the Eagles. 
news

Tras derrota de los Rams contra Eagles, Sean McVay dice que su equipo puede ser más consistente | Resumen del partido

El ataque de los Rams apenas pudo rebasar la yarda 50 en la segunda mitad contra Philadelphia, que se llevó el triunfo por 23-14 para seguir invicto.
news

Cooper Kupp: 'It did feel good to be out there playing football again'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was glad to be back on the field as he made his 2023 season debut against the Eagles on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 23-14 Week 5 loss to Eagles

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 23-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Eagles 23-14

Eagles edge Rams in tight contest as late first-half, 1-yard touchdown run by Jalen Hurts and pair of second-half field goals by kicker Jake Elliott enough to keep distance from Rams. 
news

Demarcus Robinson and Joe Noteboom among Rams' inactives for Week 5 vs. Eagles

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 5 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Eagles Week 5 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 8. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Eagles in Week 5: Pass protection, avoiding short-yardage situations for Philadelphia offense among priorities

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 5 regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

"Estoy muy emocionado": Cooper Kupp regresa a los Rams, que lo tendrán junto a Puka Nacua para recibir a los poderosos Eagles

En el primero de tres juegos seguidos en SoFi Stadium, los Rams tendrán las manos llenas al medirse a uno de los equipos que quedan invictos en la temporada
Advertising