Rams Power Rankings: Week 7

Oct 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 7:

NFL.com, Eric Edholm Rank: 17

Last Week: 22

Change: +5

ESPN.com Rank: 18

Last Week: 20

Change: +2

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 17

Last Week: 19

Change: +2

Bleacher Report Rank: 14

Last Week: 18

Change: +4

Sports Illustrated: 18

Last Week: 21

Change: +3

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 12

Last Week: 21

Change: +9

AVERAGE RANKING: 16

HIGH: 12 (CBS Sports)

LOW: 18 (Multiple outlets)

BIGGEST CHANGE: +9 (CBS Sports)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS

NFL.com — 19

ESPN.com — 15

Yahoo! Sports — 16

Bleacher Report — 19

Sports Illustrated – 15

CBS Sports — 22

