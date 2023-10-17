Rams Power Rankings: Week 7

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 7:
Last Week: 22
Change: +5
Last Week: 20
Change: +2
Last Week: 19
Change: +2
Last Week: 18
Change: +4
Last Week: 21
Change: +3
Last Week: 21
Change: +9
AVERAGE RANKING: 16
HIGH: 12 (CBS Sports)
LOW: 18 (Multiple outlets)
BIGGEST CHANGE: +9 (CBS Sports)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS
NFL.com — 19
ESPN.com — 15
Yahoo! Sports — 16
Bleacher Report — 19
Sports Illustrated – 15
CBS Sports — 22