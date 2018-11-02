Rams Punter Johnny Hekker Supports Grace City's 'PROPEL Campaign' 

"The word 'propel' means to launch in the right direction," said Pro Bowl Punter Johnny Hekker. "I think it represents something that wasn't moving and is now moving along at a good pace and headed towards something better."

Launched by GraceCity, the PROPEL Campaign aims to raise awareness and funds for the GraceCity Center, which is a multi-purpose venue that provides emotional, mental and physical support to approximately 200 youth, many of whom are battling homelessness or are victims of human trafficking.

Despite the organization's great success in their mission to impact many lives, GraceCity recently lost a $700,000 government grant and is now in danger of having to close its doors. The campaign has a goal of generating $20,000 in monthly funds to sustain their operations and continue serving youth in need.

"I think it's important to get behind the PROPEL Campaign and GraceCity because it's a place that does so much in their community," said Hekker. "I know without a doubt that every donation that goes to the PROPEL Campaign is going to provide a real change in someone's life. At no cost to them, youth can just show up and get loved, cared for, and shown that they're important and that they can move in the right direction in life."