Rams re-sign Jake Gervase

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have re-signed defensive back Jake Gervase.
Gervase, 26, spent the majority of 2021 season on the practice squad, but still played in two regular season games, making two total tackles. He was signed to the active roster prior to the playoffs, played in all four postseason games but not recording any stats.
Gervase rounds out a defensive back room that currently includes Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, David Long Jr., Robert Rochell, Grant Haley, and rookies Decobie Durant, Quentin Lake, Derion Kendrick, Dan Isom, T.J. Carter, Jairon McVea, Duron Lowe and Caesar Williams.