Rams receiver Cooper Kupp donates Nike gear to Inglewood Unified School District students

For the second consecutive year, Rams Receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ is donating $15,000 worth of Nike product to support Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) students. Kupp's donation will be used as incentive items to reward IUSD students for maintaining strong attendance, participation and engagement in school and their education.

"Anna and I are really excited to partner with Inglewood Unified again this year to provide Nike apparel to the kids in LA that are setting the standard for what high character and intrinsic motivation looks like," said Cooper Kupp. "Getting an education while also respecting, loving, and positively challenging your peers are qualities that this world desperately needs."

The donation items will consist of shirts, shorts, and sweatshirts. In May of 2020, Kupp purchased $15,000 worth of Nike gear to help meet the clothing needs of 23 at-promise students and families identified by IUSD for the 2020 school year.

"This donation will help encourage and motivate our phenomenal students to continue to participate and engage in virtual distance learning," said IUSD County Administrator, Dr. Erika Torres. "Through these challenging times, Cooper Kupp and the Rams have been incredible partners and continued to support our Inglewood Unified School District students and families. We are so grateful for Cooper Kupp's generous donation."