Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp donates Nike gear to Inglewood Unified School District students

Apr 23, 2021 at 10:32 AM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

For the second consecutive year, Rams Receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ is donating $15,000 worth of Nike product to support Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) students. Kupp's donation will be used as incentive items to reward IUSD students for maintaining strong attendance, participation and engagement in school and their education.

"Anna and I are really excited to partner with Inglewood Unified again this year to provide Nike apparel to the kids in LA that are setting the standard for what high character and intrinsic motivation looks like," said Cooper Kupp. "Getting an education while also respecting, loving, and positively challenging your peers are qualities that this world desperately needs."

The donation items will consist of shirts, shorts, and sweatshirts. In May of 2020, Kupp purchased $15,000 worth of Nike gear to help meet the clothing needs of 23 at-promise students and families identified by IUSD for the 2020 school year.

"This donation will help encourage and motivate our phenomenal students to continue to participate and engage in virtual distance learning," said IUSD County Administrator, Dr. Erika Torres. "Through these challenging times, Cooper Kupp and the Rams have been incredible partners and continued to support our Inglewood Unified School District students and families. We are so grateful for Cooper Kupp's generous donation."

The partnership between the Rams and IUSD has benefitted students and families since the team moved back to Los Angeles in 2016. In the past year, the Rams have worked with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to supplement 'grab and go' meals and food kits for IUSD families, donated Microsoft Surface tablets to IUSD students lacking technological resources to engage in coursework, hosted career panels for high school students and reading sessions for elementary students, provided masks to IUSD student-families, distributed at-home exercise videos and equipment, and much more. Since 2016, the team has provided more than 1,814 hours of community service in Inglewood which is home to SoFi Stadium.

Related Content

news

Rams Safety Terrell Burgess leads virtual fitness discussion for Exceptional Children's Foundation youth

news

Castrol and Rams team up to drive change throughout the 2021 NFL Season

New partnership kicks off series of environmental initiatives in tandem with Rams Receiver Robert Woods and Keep America Beautiful
news

Rams Linebacker Kenny Young partners with UNIFY Financial Credit Union to tackle financial education for students in LA

Partnership will include a 12-week program to educate young adults at Los Angeles Room & Board 
news

Taylor Rapp launching NFT collection to help raise funds to combat anti-Asian hate

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp is launching a non-fungible token (NFT) collection as part of a fundraising effort for the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders community. 
news

DeSean Jackson looks to continue community impact in his hometown

Back in Los Angeles after signing with the Rams, wide receiver DeSean Jackson is eager to assist his hometown. 
news

Meet AJ Pearson | Rams Scouting Apprentice 

The first-ever Rams Scouting Apprenticeship began in March of 2020. The Rams hand-selected ten people of color, including two women. The series will cover each of the ten apprentices. This week, meet AJ Pearson, second year medical student at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
news

Tyler Higbee surprises Special Olympics of Southern California athlete with game-worn cleats

On Monday March 22nd, Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee virtually surprised Special Olympics of Southern California (SOSC) athlete, Brett Laza, with a pair of his game-worn cleats. 
news

Meet Mechelle Geeter | Rams Scouting Apprentice 

The first-ever Rams Scouting Apprenticeship began in March of 2020. The Rams hand-selected ten people of color, including two women. This series will cover each of the ten apprentices. This week, meet Mechelle Geeter, former Director of On-Campus Recruiting for The University of Maryland Football Team. 
news

Rams celebrate 'Read Across America Day' with two LA elementary schools and local bookstore

On Tuesday, March 2nd, the Los Angeles Rams teamed up with 96th Street Elementary, Century Park Elementary, and SideShow Books to virtually celebrate Read Across America Day.
news

Hollywood Park opens as vaccination site for Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and staff

On Monday, the Rams hosted a press conference at Hollywood Park alongside Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), Cedars-Sinai, and Anthem Blue Cross to celebrate the opening of the Hollywood Park Vaccination Site for teachers and district staff. 
news

Michael Brockers, Sebastian Joseph-Day donate to feed nearly 7,000 youth in Houston

Rams Defensive Linemen Michael Brockers and Sebastian Joseph-Day have teamed up to combat childhood hunger in the Houston area by feeding nearly 7,000 youth affected by a severe winter storm that struck the region last month. 
Advertising