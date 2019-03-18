Rams recognize Grant & Lincoln High School as Academic Challenge Winners

The Rams also presented each of the winning schools with a $2,500 equipment grant to support their football programs.

"We have to fundraise everything, and football is the most expensive sport," said Rattay. "We have so many equipment needs. We're going to be using the grants for the things we need that we wouldn't be able to get otherwise."

Visiting Grant High School in Van Nuys to speak to students was Roland Williams, who was a member of the Rams offense familiarly known as "The Greatest Show on Turf." During the assembly, Williams shared a foundation of values and principles that helped propel him to a successful career both on the field and in life after football.

"Today's a celebration of students working hard and doing what it takes to better themselves on and off the field," said Williams. "All the secrets to life are found within the game of football, and it's the same thing when it comes to education. If they continue to apply the same principles in football to their education, it's going to help them so much in life. I wanted them to realize that no matter who you are, your career ends, and you better have a good education to back up on. And that's why I love the Rams because they take the time to honor students who are doing the right things for their minds. That's the most important thing I believe, who they are in the classroom and off the field."

As a San Fernando Valley native with a decade in public service, Councilmember Paul Krekorian of 2nd District East San Fernando Valley shares the Rams' vision to empower youth in the greater Los Angeles community and to support opportunities that actively encourage civic engagement.

"It's a wonderful partnership that the Rams have with LAUSD to recognize athletes who have improved their GPA over the year. The Los Angeles Rams have been an exceptional citizen of Los Angeles since they came back. They're supporting the community in so many different ways. To see their representatives here for these high school students is a thrill of a lifetime. To be able to meet a Super Bowl participant, that's a big deal for them. And for them to know that the team is acknowledging their success, that's just phenomenal. This is going to be a real boost for their futures."

Footage from this year's Academic Challenge assembly at Grant High School can be viewed here.