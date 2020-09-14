Rams rookie report: Week 1 vs. Cowboys

Each week during the regular season, theRams.com will be keeping track of how Los Angeles' rookies fared in their most recent game. Here is a quick summary on how L.A.'s newcomers fared in the Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football:
RB Cam Akers (Round 2, Pick 52)
Got the start at running back, chipping in 14 carries for 39 yards and catching his lone passing target for four yards. Overall, the Florida State product played 33 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps (24 of 73) in his pro debut.
WR Van Jefferson (Round 2, Pick 57)
Finished with one reception for 31 yards, but it was a pivotal play that helped set up a 31-yard field goal by kicker Samuel Sloman which extended the Rams' lead to 13-7 with 2 minutes left in the first half. Jefferson was targeted three times by quarterback Jared Goff, third-most among Los Angeles' active wide receivers behind Cooper Kupp (5) and Robert Woods (8). Jefferson also played 45 percent of the team's offensive snaps (33 of 73) and saw one snap on special teams.
S Terrell Burgess (Round 3, Pick 104)
Saw action exclusively on special teams, playing 17 snaps with that unit.
S Jordan Fuller (Round 6, Pick 199)
Starting at safety alongside John Johnson III, the former Ohio State standout tallied a team-high 8 combined tackles (five solo, three assists), including a momentum-changing play early in the fourth quarter when he stopped Cowboys rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb one yard short of the line to gain on 4th and 3 from the Rams' own 11. Fuller played 99 percent of the team's defensive snaps (71 of 72) in his pro debut.
K Samuel Sloman (Round 7, Pick 248)
Made 2 of 3 field goal attempts, bouncing back from an early 29-yard miss to convert from distances of 31 and 35 yards. Sloman went 2 for 2 on his extra point attempts.
RB Xavier Jones (undrafted free agent signee)
Saw eight snaps on special teams.
Other notes
TE Brycen Hopkins (Round 4, Pick 136), OL Treymane Anchrum Jr. (Round 7, Pick 250), DL Eric Banks (undrafted free agent signee), RB Raymond Calais (signed from Buccaneers practice squad) and WR Trishton Jackson (undrafted free agent signee) were all inactive against the Cowboys.
OLB Terrell Lewis (Round 3, Pick 84) is currently on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List. Placed there last week, he is eligible to return after two more games.