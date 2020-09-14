Rams rookie report: Week 1 vs. Cowboys

Each week during the regular season, theRams.com will be keeping track of how Los Angeles' rookies fared in their most recent game. Here is a quick summary on how L.A.'s newcomers fared in the Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football:

RB Cam Akers (Round 2, Pick 52)

Got the start at running back, chipping in 14 carries for 39 yards and catching his lone passing target for four yards. Overall, the Florida State product played 33 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps (24 of 73) in his pro debut.

WR Van Jefferson (Round 2, Pick 57)