Rams rookies join PLAY 60 Field Day in celebration of Latino Heritage Month 

Barraza added that the event "showcased [the] importance of being active and leading an active lifestyle." Rams Cheerleader Eswinn added that the goal of the event was to encourage all kids to be active every day and the Rams were excited to be in the community giving back during Latino Heritage Month.

Ingle felt a lasting connection being in the community. "Ever since I've been a part of football, giving back to the community has always been important for the sport. Coming out here to L.A., it's big for our team to establish ourselves within the community. [To be able to] give back, put a smile on these kids' faces, it means the word to us."

Explaining the impact of the event, Barraza said, "These kids and their families know that there are people outside of Boyle Heights that care about what happens to them, care about the type of lifestyle they lead, and are rooting for them to have a good life and be productive citizens."

When reflecting on the excitement and impact of the day, Barraza added, "The Rams have stepped up and put on a great event for our kids and community. [These] are memories that are being generated and created for kids that are going to last a lifetime."