Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams rookies join PLAY 60 Field Day in celebration of Latino Heritage Month 

Sep 29, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

As part of the Rams community events to celebrate Latino Heritage Month, rookies ﻿Zach Evans﻿, ﻿Nick Hampton﻿, ﻿Tanner Ingle﻿ and ﻿Tre Tomlinson ﻿ joined a PLAY 60 Field Day at Sunrise Elementary School in Boyle Heights. Over 360 students participated in a character educational session, highlighting the importance of Latino Heritage Month. The students then experienced various stations including dancing led by the Rams Cheerleaders, an obstacle course, and football-fundamental drills led by the Rams rookies in attendance. 

"One of the main things that we hope is that this group of students at Sunrise realize there are organizations out there such as the Rams that are concerned about what happens in their life and they try to share some positivity, [and] try to give back to the community," said Sunrise Elementary principal Luis Barraza.  

Rams safety Tanner Ingle immersed himself in the event. "I come out here and they turn me into a kid again. It's super fun to be involved with the youth, they bring out a different energy within all of us. We enjoy doing this, we come out here because we want to, and we enjoy the time with the kids."

Rams rookies join PLAY 60 Field Day in celebration of Latino Heritage Month

E_TOD18220
1 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
E_TOD20240
2 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD18163
3 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
E_TOD18350
4 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
E_TOD18293
5 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
E_TOD20154
6 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20379
7 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD21213
8 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20946
9 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD21031
10 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20957
11 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD22121
12 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD22130
13 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD21982
14 / 14
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Barraza added that the event "showcased [the] importance of being active and leading an active lifestyle." Rams Cheerleader Eswinn added that the goal of the event was to encourage all kids to be active every day and the Rams were excited to be in the community giving back during Latino Heritage Month.  

Ingle felt a lasting connection being in the community. "Ever since I've been a part of football, giving back to the community has always been important for the sport. Coming out here to L.A., it's big for our team to establish ourselves within the community. [To be able to] give back, put a smile on these kids' faces, it means the word to us." 

Explaining the impact of the event, Barraza said, "These kids and their families know that there are people outside of Boyle Heights that care about what happens to them, care about the type of lifestyle they lead, and are rooting for them to have a good life and be productive citizens." 

When reflecting on the excitement and impact of the day, Barraza added, "The Rams have stepped up and put on a great event for our kids and community. [These] are memories that are being generated and created for kids that are going to last a lifetime." 

PLAY 60 is an NFL initiative that aims to encourage youth to be active for at least 60 minutes every day. Through the Rams' year-long engagement of youth fitness initiatives with in-school, after-school and team-based programs, the club is committed to expanding this platform and improving health and wellness for local youth. Since 2016, the Rams have hosted over 80 PLAY 60 events and football clinics for more than 40,000 students throughout Southern California. For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams unveil mural at Payne P-8 STEAM Academy in Inglewood to celebrate Latino Heritage Month 

The Rams partnered with Latina born artist, Michelle Guerrero, better known as 'Mr. B Baby' to beautify Payne P-8 STEAM Academy in Inglewood with a 1,200 square foot mural, titled "The Victory Ride." 
news

Los Angeles Rams host inaugural Girls' Flag Jamboree presented by Bridgestone

Los Angeles Rams hosted their inaugural Girls' Flag Jamboree, presented by Bridgestone for more than 50 high school teams and over 1,000 student-athletes on Saturday, September 23 at Loyola Marymount University.
news

Rams Cheerleaders & Rampage visit 156th Street Elementary for first 'Rams Readers' of the 2023 season 

The Los Angeles Rams visited 156th Street Elementary School with mascot Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders to read the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage.
news

Rams and L.A. Care Health Plan kick off new partnership with PLAY 60 Field Day and educational session for local elementary students

In anticipation of the 2023 NFL season, the Rams partnered with L.A. Care Health Plan to host a PLAY 60 Field Day at Nuffer Elementary STEAM Academy. 
news

Cooper Kupp & Los Angeles Rams join forces with renowned chefs to raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and combatting food insecurity

Funding from the 8th Annual Taste of the Rams will help the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank distribute hundreds of thousands of nutritious meals across LA County, substantially impacting the ongoing battle against hunger.
news

Rams players & head coach Sean McVay join annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon to benefit Los Angeles community 

Ahead of traveling to Denver for the final preseason matchup, the Los Angeles Rams hosted their annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Rams & Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions support Kellogg's 'Mission Tiger' initiative to support middle school sports

Leading up to the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams teamed up with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions to support Kellogg's Mission Tiger initiative to bring sports funding back to middle schools.
news

Rams & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host 8th Annual Taste of the Rams 

The Rams and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are proud to present the eighth annual Taste of the Rams event, co-presented by Don Lee Farms and Bank of America.
news

Los Angeles Rams to offer free giveaways and prizes for fans at four beach pop-up locations leading up to season kickoff

Fans in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura Counties will have the opportunity to celebrate the 2023 season kickoff with 'Rams on the 1' campaign presented by Corona. 
news

Rams Hall of Fame Legend Isaac Bruce pays it forward with Flight 300 program

Prior to kickoff of the Los Angeles Rams preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and in honor of National Aviation Day, Rams Legend Isaac Bruce and American Airlines hosted 30 Flight 300 program participants to enjoy a Rams game day.
news

Tyrone Nance of It's Bigger Than Us is Rams' sixth 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Tyrone Nance, President and Founder of Its Bigger Than Us, is the Los Angeles Rams' sixth playmaker honoree of 2023 for his work empowering vulnerable minority communities. 
Advertising