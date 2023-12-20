Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 12/20: Tre Tomlinson ruled out for Week 16 vs. Saints; Joe Noteboom questionable

Dec 20, 2023 at 12:50 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive back Tre Tomlinson  (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, Amazon Prime Video and FOX 11). 

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Joe Noteboomis considered questionable after popping up on the injury report with a foot injury. 

For the Saints, defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), safety Lonnie Johnson (knee), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and defensive end Payton Turner (toe) have been ruled out. 

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

*The Rams and the Saints did not practice Monday and held walkthroughs Tuesday and Wednesday; therefore, participation is an estimation. 

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday* Game Status
Tre Tomlinson DB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Joe Noteboom OL Foot DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Rob Havenstein OT Groin Limited Full Full -
Ahkello Witherspoon DB Groin Limited Full Full -
Tutu Atwell DB Concussion Full Full Full -
Ronnie Rivers RB Knee - Full Full -
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday* Game Status
Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep DNP DNP DNP Out
Lonnie Johnson S Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Kendre Miller RB Ankle DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Chris Olave WR Ankle DNP Limited Full -
Ryan Ramczyk T Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Cameron Jordan DE Ankle Limited Limited Limited -
Carl Granderson DE Shoulder Limited Limited Full -
Payton Turner DE Toe Limited Limited Limited Out

Related Content

news

Prohibido relajarse: Rams se despiden de SoFi Stadium en un jueves por la noche con brisa de playoffs ante Saints | Vista previa del partido

Los Ángeles y New Orleans, ambos con récord de 7-7, tienen mucho que ganar, pero tal vez tienen más que perder en la dura pelea rumbo a los playoffs dentro de la NFC
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Saints in Week 16

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 16 Thursday Night Football home game against the Saints, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Playoff implications abound as Rams battle Saints on TNF | Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long looks ahead to a Week 16 showdown with huge playoff implications, highlights a matchup between two of the NFL's hottest quarterbacks, and details another chapter in the storied rivalry between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Mike LaFleur, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp preview Week 16 vs. Saints

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's weekly press conferences as they prepare for Thursday Night Football against the Saints.
news

Rams TE Davis Allen on navigating through his rookie season & his breakout performance against the Ravens | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 114

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams rookie tight end Davis Allen talks about his rookie season & breakout performance in Week 14.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 16 

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 16 Thursday Night Football regular season game against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: How to watch Thursday Night Football in Week 16

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Thursday Night Football between the Rams and the Saints in Week 16. 
news

First Look: Rams host Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 16

An early preview of Thursday night's Week 16 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.
news

"La historia no está escrita aún": los Rams se meten a zona de playoffs, pero el mensaje de Sean McVay está muy claro | Resumen del partido 

Los Rams vencen a Washington para seguir con su buen momento y ahora viene la semana corta y un juego vital contra los Saints 
news

McVay: Ahkello Witherspoon, Rob Havenstein and Tutu Atwell expected to play vs. Saints; Tre Tomlinson has thigh injury

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on Ahkello Witherspoon, offensive tackle Rob Havenstein, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and defensive back Tre Tomlinson coming out of Sunday's game against the Commanders. 
news

Kyren Williams shakes off two fumbles for big day vs. Commanders

The Rams maintained unwavering faith in running back Kyren Williams on Sunday, and responded with his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season. 
Advertising