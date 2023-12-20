Injury Report 12/20: Tre Tomlinson ruled out for Week 16 vs. Saints; Joe Noteboom questionable

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive back Tre Tomlinson (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, Amazon Prime Video and FOX 11).

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Joe Noteboomis considered questionable after popping up on the injury report with a foot injury.

For the Saints, defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), safety Lonnie Johnson (knee), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and defensive end Payton Turner (toe) have been ruled out.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

*The Rams and the Saints did not practice Monday and held walkthroughs Tuesday and Wednesday; therefore, participation is an estimation.